Coronavirus Lockdown: Maha asks landlords to give tenants 3-month rent relief, schools directed to not collect fees

The Maharashtra government has asked property owners to postpone rent recovery from tenants for at least three months due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

The state government has also issued an order to schools not to demand school fees from students during the lockdown.

In a circular issued by Maharashtra's Housing Department on Friday, landlords have been asked not to drive tenants out of their homes if they fail to pay rents during the current period.

Additional Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Sanjay Kumar noted in the circular that financial transactions have not been taking place across markets and factories due to the lockdown, and the this had a bearing on income and employment of people.

"Several people are faced with difficult financial situations. Large number of people are not able to pay their regular rents. Hence, rent recovery should be postponed for at least three months and no tenant be driven out for non-payment of rent," Kumar said in the circular.

The state's education department has asked schools not to demand fess from the students.

"In the backdrop of Corona, the government decision has been issued regarding the demand of school fees from students and parents for schools in our state. If you have a complaint about this, please contact your District Education Officer (Primary/Secondary) office," the state's Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said in a tweet.

She also tweeted the related order.

The decisions by the state government have been taken as the nationwide lockdown to battle coronavirus has been extended till May 3.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 3,236 cases of COVID-19 infection. At least 194 people have died due to the disease in the country.