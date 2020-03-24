Coronavirus lockdown: List of essential services, commodities available during 21-day nationwide lockdown

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of 21-day complete nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry issued strict guidelines for the enforcement of the same, warning of strict legal action against violators under the National Disaster Management Act.

As per the announcement by Prime Minister, essential services have been exempted so citizens locked in their homes do not face any issues.

Guidelines issued by the ministry said all government offices, the offices of state and union territory governments, autonomous institutions, public corporations, commercial, private, industrial establishments shall remain closed.

However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder have been exempted.

Banks, insurance offices, print and electronic media will also remain open.

All transport services -- air, rail and roadways -- shall remain suspended during the three-week period, according to the guidelines

Hospitality services and educational institutions will remain suspended during the period.

However, hotels, homestays, lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and people stranded due to the lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew have been exempted, it said.

Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, treasury, public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG, disaster management, power, warning agencies, state police, home guards, fire and emergency services, district administration and treasury, electricity, water, sanitation, and Municipal bodies (only staff required for essential services) have been exempted from lockdown, it said.

These offices should work with a minimum number of employees while all other offices will work from home, it said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister said a lockdown across the country is the only way to fight the global pandemic.

This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, Modi said.

"Some people are under the misconception that social distancing is only necessary for sick people. It is not right to think. Social distancing is for every citizen, for every family, for every member of the family," he said.

"Every state in the country, every union territory, every district, every village, every town, every street-locality is now being locked down. To save India, every citizen of India is being barred from exiting homes. A Lakshman Rekha has been drawn at the door of your house. Don't leave your house," Modi said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases on Tuesday reached 519, including foreign nationals. While 39 people have been discharged after cure, 10 have lost their lives.