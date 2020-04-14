Coronavirus Lockdown: Indian Railways extends suspension of passenger services till May 3

The Indian Railways on Tuesday suspended further the passenger train services till May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of coronavirus lockdown for another 20 days.

"All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020," the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet.

The Railways headquarters in Delhi also informed all the departments across the country of the same.

"In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways, that is, all Mail/Express (including premium trains); passenger trains; suburban trains and trains of Metro Railway, Kolkata shall be extended till 3rd May 2020," the message said.

For the cancelled trains, a full refund of fares will be arranged to the passengers, it said,

Resumption of train services as may be warranted in consideration of public safety, keeping in view the emergent situation, will be announced in due course, it added.

The reservations have also been cancelled in all trains till May 3.

Freight and parcel operations will, however, continue.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out by the Centre soon.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, he said.

"Follow the rules of lockdown with full devotion till May 3, stay where you are, stay safe," the prime minister said in his nearly 25-minute address.