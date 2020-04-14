Coronavirus Lockdown: FCI transports 1,000 train loads, 3 MMT food grains in 20 days

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has transported more than 1,000 train loads (rakes) carrying about 3 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of food grains during the lockdown period since March 24, the Centre said on Monday.

On an average, the FCI is loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 60 Lakh bags of 50 Kg each) every day since the start of lockdown, which is almost double its normal average, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a press release.

Indian Railways has been the primary mode of transport during the lockdown. It has transported 36,724 wagons of foodgrain, 861 wagons of sugar, 1753 wagons of salt, 606 wagons/tanks of edible oil and 14,317 wagons of fertilizer from April 1-12.

The FCI has also been able to unload about 950 rakes (about 2.7 MMT) in various states of the country during the same period.

The ministry said the corporation has already delivered about 5.9 MMT of food grains to the state governments since nationwide lockdown under various schemes including about 2 MMT under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) at an average of about 2.95 Lakh MT per day.

The entire workforce of FCI at every part of the country including far flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Leh, Arunachal Pradesh etc are working 24*7 to ensure that handling of combined operations of transport and delivery of about 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 1.2 Crore bags of 50 Kg each) of food grains every day is carried out uninterruptedly, the ministry said.

Along with supplying stocks for regular NFSA and additional requirements, FCI is ensuring that stocks are made available to NGOs and Welfare Organizations for undertaking relief operations for people facing food shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic at subsidized rates, it said.

The Finance Ministry has said that 20.11 Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 31 states/UTs out of 40 Lakh MT for April under the scheme announced as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. 2.65 lakh MT has been distributed by 16 states/UT to 5.29 crore beneficiaries covered by 1.19 crore ration cards as April 2020 entitlement. 3985 MT of pulses has also been dispatched to various states/UTs.

The 21-day lockdown was scheduled to be ended on April 14 but has been further extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000.