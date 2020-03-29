Coronavirus Lockdown: Centre directs states to ensure no movement of people across cities

Amid mass exodus of migrant labourers and workers from cities to their native places, the Centre on Sunday directed states and Union territories to ensure that no movement takes place between cities during the lockdown period.

The directions were issued after video conferences by Cabinet Secretary and Union Home Secretary with Chief Secretaries & DGPs of the state on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

"It was noted that, by and large, there has been effective implementation of guidelines across all states and UTs. Essential supplies have also been maintained. The situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are being taken as required," the government said in a press release.

"However, there has been movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country. Directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed. States were directed to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways. Only movement of goods should be allowed. DMs and SPs should be made personally responsible for the implementation of these directions which have been issued under the DM Act," it said.

States have been advised by the Centre to make adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant labourers at the place of their work.

Centre had on Saturday issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose.

States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut. House Rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period.

Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises, the Central Government said.

"Those who have violated the lockdown and travelled during the period of lockdown will be subject to a minimum 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities. Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States," it said.

In the interest of everyone, it was impressed upon all the States that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has triggered a mass exodus of daily wage workers and labourers, including women and children, from major cities to their homes in other parts of the country.