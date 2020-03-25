Coronavirus Lockdown: Bihar govt to give Rs 1000 to all ration cardholder families

The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that all the families that hold a ration card will be given Rs 1,000 each as the country goes into lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus.

Bihar had already announced lockdown in the state on Monday but with the nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it will remain in force for three weeks.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's said Rs 1,000 will be given to each family to help them sail through the lockdown.

Earlier on Monday, the chief minister had announced a “package” under which one month ration will be given for free to all the card holders.

He had also announced three months advance pension to all the beneficiaries of schemes Mukhya Mantri Vridhjan Pension, those given to differently-abled persons, widows and old age over pensioners.

As the lockdown was restricted to only urban areas, Kumar had said all families living in urban local bodies and panchayat of block headquarters witnessing lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak will be given Rs 1,000.

Besides, scholarship to students (girls and boy) of class I to 12 will be transferred in their accounts by March 31, 2020

All the doctors and health staff will be given one month of basic salary as incentive, he said.

Bihar has reported four coronavirus cases including one death. At least 539 people have been tested positive for the deadly virus across the country.