Coronavirus Lockdown: All domestic, international flights suspended till May 3

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding extension of lockdown over coronavirus, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said all international and domestic commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till midnight of May 3.

Prime Minister Modi announced that the ongoing lockdown across the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic will be extended till May 3.

Domestic and international commercial passenger flights were earlier suspended from March 24 to April 14 as Modi announced a 21-day lockdown over the coronavirus last month.

"All domestic and international scheduled airlines operation shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of 3rd May 2020," the ministry tweeted.

In a tweet soon after, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "There were good reasons for the Lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic & international flights thereafter."

I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel & request them to bear with us, he said.

Over 650 aircraft have been stranded at different airports across India amid the lockdown.

The Indian Railways has also announced the suspension of passenger services till May 3.