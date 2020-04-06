Coronavirus lockdown: 769 foreign tourists register on govt's 'Stranded in India' portal in 5 days

On 31st March, the Government of India opened this new portal who's aim is to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

After the first 5 days of Ministry of Tourism's newly launched 'Stranded in India' services to distribute information towards the foreign tourists in India, 769 names from all over the country have been registered on the portal so far.

On 31st March, the Government of India opened this new portal who's aim is to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.Every State Government and Union Territory Administration has identified a Nodal Officer for assisting such foreign tourists. The 5 Regional Offices of the Ministry of Tourism are constantly coordinating with the Nodal Officers regarding the Support Requests logged on the portal, for facilitating ground support to the foreigners, if so required.

The Tourism Ministry Regional Offices (MRO) are also coordinating with the Bureau of Immigration and FRROs regarding Visa issues being faced by stranded foreigners. Requests for movement within the country/ state and for transfer to the home country of such tourists are also being coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and with the respective Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate.India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. While initially, only the supplies of essential goods were allowed during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, have been allowed.

The utility and efficacy of the portal led to stranded foreign tourists being contacted over e-mails, telephones and also in person depending on the nature of support required by them. If required, they have also been provided with medical assistance, food and accommodation.A lady, who is an American citizen, was stranded in Supaul district of Bihar amidst the COVID19 lockdown, while her son was undergoing surgery at Delhi. The portal facilitated the required inter-ministerial, inter-departmental and State-Centre coordination and secured her a special transit-permit to travel to Delhi and safely reached her destination and expressed her gratitude for the efforts.In another case, two Costa Rican citizens, who had come to Chennai for a surgery (medical tourism), were stranded at Chennai after the surgery. Close coordination with the State Government, the Costa Rican Embassy and the hotel in which the tourists were staying helped in soothing the frayed and panicked nerves of the tourists.In the coming days, the portal will also continue to serve its purpose while the Government is committed to the cause of ensuring the comfort and well being of our foreign guests during their stay in India.That is the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, the mantra that drives Incredible India!According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 3940 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 95 fatalities have been reported.The global death toll has reached 69,444 while the total number of recorded cases worldwide are 1,273,990, according to John Hopkins University's tracker.