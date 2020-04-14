Coronavirus lockdown: 20 control rooms set up by govt to address wage-related issues of workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday (April 14) confirmed it has set up 20 control rooms on pan-India basis to address wage-related grievances and to mitigate problems faced by migrant workers amid the lockdown period amid coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also announced that the current nationwide lockdown will be extended till May 3, promising relaxation from April 20 for areas without hotspots.

The migrant labourers and workers are the worst affected during this nationwide lockdown.

Also read Coronavirus Pandemic: PM Modi changes profile pic on Twitter to raise awareness about face masks

As per the International Labour Organisation assessment, almost 40 crore informal sector workers in the country could be pushed deeper into poverty due to this lockdown.

"The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan-India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

These centres can be accessed by the workers through Phone numbers, Whatsapp and Emails. These control rooms will be managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions.

The functioning of all 20 call centres will be under the supervision of Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on a daily basis.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.