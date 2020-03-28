Coronavirus Live Updates: US announces additional financial aid of $174 million to 64 countries, $2.9 million to India

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 834 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 27,000.

The number of deaths recorded in India is at 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With 39 fresh cases, Kerala became the most affected state in the country on Friday. The total number of people under treatment in Kerala is 164.

In Maharashtra, the state's Health Department put the number of affected people at 153.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes amid reports of them walking down to their villages due to a lockdown in the country

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

The spread of coronavirus worldwide continues to rise as the number of cases near 600,000. As of now, the US has the most cases with over 100,000, followed by Italy at 86,498 and China at 81,897. Italy, however, has recorded the most deaths that exceed 9,134.

The US has announced an additional financial aid worth US $174 million to 64 countries, including US $2.9 million to India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy so hard that the world has entered into a recession. The economy will require massive funding to help the developing nations turn around from the downturn resulting from the pandemic, the IMF chief said.

Here are the live updates: