Coronavirus LIVE updates: Total no of positive COVID19 cases rise to 1024 in India

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 979 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 30,000.

The number of deaths recorded in India is 25, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With 186 cases, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Kerala with 182.

The mass exodus of migrant workers from different parts of the country to their homes continues, defeating both the purpose of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and putting them at extreme hardships. Pictures of migrant workers walking endlessly and many trying to cram into buses and trucks to reach their destination continued to pour in from several parts of the country as the lockdown entered the fourth day on Saturday.

Coronavirus continues to tighten its tentacles around with world with the number of global cases reaching 662,000 as of now. The US has the most cases with over 122,66, followed by Italy at 92,472, China at 81,999 and Spain at 73235. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths with 10,023, followed by Spain's death toll of 5,982, China's 3,177 and Iran's 2,517.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to talk about the disease:

Here are live updates:

20:50 IST Sunday, 29 March 2020

Indian Army Sources clarify that two persons of Indian Army tested COVID19 positive today. Earlier information about a Jawan being tested positive in Srinagar is untrue. The two positive cases include a Colonel, who is a doctor in Kolkata, while other is a JCO in Dehradun.

20:35 IST Sunday, 29 March 2020

Total number of COVID19 positive cases rise to 1024 in India (including 901 active cases, 96 cured/discharged/migrated people and 27 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

19:35 IST Sunday, 29 March 2020

Total no. of positive COVID19 cases rise to 203, after 22 new cases today (10 from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, 3 from Nagpur, 2 from Ahmednagar & 1 each from Sangli, Buldhana & Jalgaon). 35 patients recovered & discharged till date.

19:26 IST Sunday, 29 March 2020

Spain confirmed another 838 deaths from the #Coronavirus in 24 hours today, a new daily record, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 6,528, according to Health Ministry figures: AFP News Agency

Bihar: 4 new positive #COVID19 cases reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College & Hospital in Bhagalpur today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 15.

Maharashtra: Death toll due to #COVID19 rises to 8, after 2 deaths today. A 40-yr-old woman diedyesterday at KEM Hospital due to severe breathlessness. Her COVID-19 positive status confirmed today. She was hypertensive too. A 45-yr-old man also died in Buldhana, he was diabetic.

Maharashtra: Total no. of positive #COVID19 cases rises to 203, after 22 new cases today (10 from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, 3 from Nagpur, 2 from Ahmednagar & 1 each from Sangli, Buldhana & Jalgaon). 35 patients recovered & discharged to date.

240 tourists, 100 Indian nationals and 140 foreign nationals are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the #CoronaLockdown: Government of Himachal Pradesh

240 tourists, 100 Indian nationals and 140 foreign nationals, are currently stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the #CoronaLockdown: Government of Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/dzQd8epKiw — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Contact tracing teams reporting that despite so many appeals ppl still hiding travel histories. A couple that tested positive in Srinagar yesterday hid international travel history. This is criminal. Society is being put at risk: Rohit Kansal,Principal Secy(Planning),J&K Govt.

Uttarakhand: A 47 year-old man has tested positive for #COVID19 today; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative.

Lockdown in Nepal due to #COVID19 has been extended till 7th April, the decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held today. Earlier, the lockdown was set to end on 31st March.

8 new positive #COVID19 cases in Tamil Nadu from Erode (contact of the Thai Nationals who are undergoing treatment at IRT Perundurai). Patients were identified through contact tracing. All patients isolated for treatment: Dr. C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.

Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 cr to #PMCaresFund in this hour of India’s battle against #COVID19. Adani Group will further contribute additional resources to support governments and fellow citizens in these testing times: Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group

Yesterday, I saw pictures of the gathering of thousands of people. When you are standing in a crowd, even if a single person among it is infected with #COVID19, you will also get infected. Think about your own life & your family: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government is providing lunch and dinner to more than 4 lakh people every day. We are putting in all the efforts to make sure that everyone gets food in the national capital. There is no dearth of food & water: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

When Prime Minister Modi announced the #CoronaLockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are'. I think it is the mantra of this lockdown if we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

20 more positive cases in Kerala; 18 have foreign travel history and 2 have contact history with positive cases. Total number of cases in the state rise to 202, of which 181 are active. 4 people under treatment tested negative today: Kerala Health Minister's Office

Two more #Coronavirus positive cases reported in Goa; one person has travel history to the Bahamas, another person was in contact with one of the three positive patients. Both from Goa & already under quarantine. Total 5 positive cases in Goa now: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Sanitisation drive being conducted in various parts of the city, to control the spread of #COVID19: Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh

Home delivery of PDS (Public Distribution System) Ration being done in Keonjhar to help beneficiaries during the lockdown and to maintain social distancing. District admin is providing 3 months advance PDS as per Chief Ministers's announcement: Keonjhar District Administration, Odisha

A petition has been filed before SC seeking direction to Govt&others to make medical facilities, food, and shelter is available to all citizens, irrespective of their financial/regional status as it's not only poor but entire nation including middle-class taxpayer who's affected.

I appeal to all the members of Rajya Sabha to contribute one month’s salary to #PMCaresFunds for strengthening the government’s efforts to contain the spread of #COVID19: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

I appeal to all the members of Rajya Sabha to contribute one month’s salary to #PMCaresFunds for strengthening government’s efforts to contain the spread of #COVID19: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu. pic.twitter.com/CQiZKC3WAi — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2020

Till now there have been 979 COVID19 confirmed cases in the country, including 25 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 106 new positive cases & 6 deaths have been reported: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

CBI officials have decided to donate their one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Center in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country.

Flight 6E-9121 operated by 2 captains and 4 cabin crew, carried 139 Indian passengers to Jodhpur to be shifted to the Army Isolation centre. All passengers were certified as being corona negative prior to the flight. These passengers had arrived from Iran to Delhi on another flight as part of the evacuation of Indian citizens from the Covid-2019 impacted countries: IndiGo

Action will be taken against ration shops if a cardholder is denied anything. There is no shortage of ration in Delhi: Imran Hussain, Delhi minister

Four more cases of coronavirus found in Noida on Sunday, total reaches to 31.

Centre directs States to ensure no movement of people across cities. All arrangements be made for migrant labourers at their place of work including timely payment of wages. Action should be taken against those asking students/labourers to vacate: Govt of India

I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation for all the Doctors, Nurses, Paramedical Staff, Police Personnel, Govt. Officials, Emergency Response Personnel, Sanitation Workers & Volunteers who have come forward in this hour of need to fight the COVID-19: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister

No words are enough to thank these individuals who are standing up for the community & performing their duties selflessly in these times. They are putting the interest of society above anything else which makes their contribution & perseverance an inspiration for us all: Mamata Banrejee

Acharya Charak had said that one who serves patients without desiring any material gain, is the best doctor. I salute every nurse today, you all are working with incomparable dedication. World is celebrating 2020 as the international year of the nurse&midwife: PM Modi

I was extremely hurt when I came to know that some people are misbehaving with those who are being advised home quarantine. We need to be sensitive and understanding. Increase social distancing but reduce emotional distancing: PM Narendra Modi

PM interacts with Ashok Kapoor of Agra who along with his 6 members of his family tested positive for COVID19. They are now fully recovered.

Thankful to authorities and staff in Agra. I am equally grateful to hospital authorities in Delhi. The doctors were prompt: Ashok Kapoor tells PM

There are many soldiers who are fighting #Coronavirus, not from their homes but from outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers-especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors & paramedical staff: PM Modi

There are many soldiers who are fighting coronavirus, not in the confines of their homes but outside their homes. These are our front line soldiers-especially our brothers and sisters on duty as nurses, doctors & paramedical staff: PM Modi

The world over, many people nursed this delusion….all of them are regretting now: PM Modi

The battle against COVID19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe: PM Modi

Coronavirus is posing a challenge to Knowledge, science, rich-poor, strong-weak alike. It is not confined to any nation's borders, nor does it makes the distinction of region or season: PM Modi

I understand that no one wants to break rules deliberately, but there are some people who are doing so. To them, I will say that if they don’t follow this #lockdown, it will be difficult to protect ourselves from the danger of coronavirus: PM Modi

I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle: PM Narendra Modi

The battle against COVID19 is a tough one and it did require such harsh decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe: PM

In view of countrywide lockdown to arrest spread of coronavirus, Ministry of Urban Development has directed all states/UTs to provide ​free food to the urban homeless in the DAY-NULM shelters.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) writes to states for ensuring the availability and distribution of masks, gloves, and sanitizers. NPPA chairman Shubhra Singh has written to Health Secretaries & Chief Secretaries of all States.National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) writes to States for ensuring the availability and distribution of masks, gloves, and sanitizers. NPPA chairman Shubhra Singh has written to Health Secretaries & Chief Secretaries of all states.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 979 out of which 867 are active cases, 86 recovered, 25 deaths and 1 migrated patient: Union Ministry of Health​ (including foreign nationals, as on 29.03.2020 at 10:00 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 0 3 Bihar 9 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 38 1 6 2 7 Goa 2 1 0 0 8 Gujarat 52 1 0 4 9 Haryana 19 14 12 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 31 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 76 0 5 3 13 Kerala 174 8 15 1 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2 16 Maharashtra 183 3 25 6 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 38 0 1 1 22 Rajasthan 52 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 36 6 2 1 24 Telangana 56 10 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 5 1 1 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 54 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 17 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 931 48 87 25

Maharashtra update new cases:

Pune 5

Mumbai 4

Jalgaon 1

Sangli 1

Nagpur 1

Total cases reach 193 in Maharashtra

Rajasthan positive cases reached 55

45-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Ahmedabad; toll in Gujarat rises to 5

Nuh: 4 dead, 4 injured after being run over by a vehicle on Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway early morning today. The eight people were walking on the expressway when the vehicle hit them.

A person who had come back from Maharashtra's Amravati and four other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus in Meerut.

FIR to be registered against Managing Director of a company for hiding his travel history. 13 people from his company had tested positive for coronavirus: Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer, Anurag Bhargav