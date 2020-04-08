Coronavirus Live Updates: 93 new cases in 24 hours take Delhi's total to 669, govt to seal off 20 hotspots

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19, state officials said.

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 64.

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19.

"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," a health official said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted to say that the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 5194 cases have been recorded in the country with 149 deaths. While Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, Tamil Nadu has 690 cases and seven deaths. The number of cases in Delhi reached 576 with nine deaths on Wednesday

Here are the live updates:

22:20 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

With 93 new COVID-19 positive cases today, the total number of positive cases in Delhi rise to 669. Total 9 deaths have been reported till now: Delhi Govt

22:10 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

40 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today. Total cases in the state stand at 383: Rajasthan Health Department

22:00 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

A total of 1,27,919 samples have been tested as on April 8: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 20:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020 20 hotspots identified in Delhi by AAP Government including Dilshad Garden, Sadar area, Nizamuddin, Sangam Vihar to be sealed completely. Door to door supply of essential items will be continued #COVID19 : Manish Sisodia 20:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020 Maharashtra reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; total count jumps to 1135. 20:57 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Coronavirus cases rise to 158 in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir: Coronavirus cases rise to 158 in Jammu and Kashmir. 20:57 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Maharashtra: Second death in Dharavi. A 64 year old Male patient declared dead at KEM hospital. Maharashtra: Second death in Dharavi. A 64 year old Male patient declared dead at KEM hospital. 17:20 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Only thee hotspots of the coronavirus infections will be sealed, not the complete districts, UP authorities clarify.

15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have viral load of COVID-19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secy

Total cases in Gujarat - 179

Active cases - 138

Deaths - 16

Recovered - 25

33 cases are of those who have returned from various countries

32 cases are of those who have returned from other states of the country

Whereas 114 cases are of local transmission

51 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today (including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and 2 deaths). The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/62LkzLGhYE — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Number of COVID19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur, & 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola & Buldhana.

Maharashtra: Number of COVID19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl.

35 new deaths and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

Cases in India cross 5,000, death toll 149

Total cases - 5194

Active cases - 4643

Cured/Discharged - 401

Deaths - 149

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 70 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 305 1 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 27 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 576 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 165 25 13 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 116 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 175 25 4 16 Kerala 336 70 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1018 79 64 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 91 4 7 25 Rajasthan 328 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 690 19 7 27 Telangana 364 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 326 21 3 31 West Bengal 99 13 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5194* 402 149

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID19. He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS, his family has been asked to be on home quarantine: Delhi Police

The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID19: Delhi Police

COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 38, with four more people testing positive on Tuesday. Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19: Health officials

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018. Newly, Mumbai 116, Pune 18, Ahmednagar 03, Buldhana 02, Thane 02, Nagpur 03, Satara 01, Aurangabad 03, Ratnagiri 01, Sangli 01 , such 150 patients have been identified as positive. Discharges 79: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope