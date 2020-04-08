Coronavirus Live Updates: 93 new cases in 24 hours take Delhi's total to 669, govt to seal off 20 hotspots

Headlines

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

Interview: Healthwatch CEO S Senthil Kandeepan speaks on future of remote cardiac monitoring

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reportedly in contention to be India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

MotoGP Bharat 2023: How powerful are the racing bikes, what is the top speed and average

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reportedly in contention to be India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

IND vs AUS: Most ODI runs scored by Indian batters against Australia

Indian batsmen with most runs against Australia in ODIs

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away at 58, wife Suzanne Bernet says 'my heart is broken, my second half is gone'

'You would be heartbroken': K-Pop singer Lia announces break due to mental health, says 'gradually losing myself'

The Kerala Story, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reportedly in contention to be India’s official entry for Oscars 2024

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus Live Updates: 93 new cases in 24 hours take Delhi's total to 669, govt to seal off 20 hotspots

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19, state officials said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 10:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 64. 

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19. 

"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," a health official said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted to say that the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 5194 cases have been recorded in the country with 149 deaths. While Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, Tamil Nadu has 690 cases and seven deaths. The number of cases in Delhi reached 576 with nine deaths on Wednesday

Here are the live updates:

22:20 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

With 93 new COVID-19 positive cases today, the total number of positive cases in Delhi rise to 669. Total 9 deaths have been reported till now: Delhi Govt

22:10 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

40 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today. Total cases in the state stand at 383: Rajasthan Health Department

22:00 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

A total of 1,27,919 samples have been tested as on April 8: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
 
20:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020
 
20 hotspots identified in Delhi by AAP Government including Dilshad Garden, Sadar area, Nizamuddin, Sangam Vihar to be sealed completely. Door to door supply of essential items will be continued #COVID19 : Manish Sisodia
 
20:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020
 
Maharashtra reports 117 new COVID-19 cases; total count jumps to 1135.
 
20:57 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Coronavirus cases rise to 158 in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
20:57 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Maharashtra: Second death in Dharavi. A 64 year old Male patient declared dead at KEM hospital.
 
17:20 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Only thee hotspots of the coronavirus infections will be sealed, not the complete districts, UP authorities clarify.

14:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have viral load of COVID-19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secy

13:10 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Total cases in Gujarat - 179

Active cases - 138

Deaths - 16

Recovered - 25

33 cases are of those who have returned from various countries 

32 cases are of those who have returned from other states of the country

Whereas 114 cases are of local transmission

11:56 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

51 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today (including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and 2 deaths). The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576.

11:54 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country.

 

11:51 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Number of COVID19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur, & 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola & Buldhana.

10:29 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Maharashtra: Number of COVID19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl.

9:57 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

35 new deaths and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry

9:56 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Cases in India cross 5,000, death toll 149

Total cases - 5194

Active cases - 4643

Cured/Discharged - 401

Deaths - 149

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 70 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 305 1 4
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 27 0 0
5 Bihar 38 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 7 0
7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0
8 Delhi 576 21 9
9 Goa 7 0 0
10 Gujarat 165 25 13
11 Haryana 147 28 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 116 4 2
14 Jharkhand 4 0 0
15 Karnataka 175 25 4
16 Kerala 336 70 2
17 Ladakh 14 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13
19 Maharashtra 1018 79 64
20 Manipur 2 0 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 42 2 1
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 91 4 7
25 Rajasthan 328 21 3
26 Tamil Nadu 690 19 7
27 Telangana 364 35 7
28 Tripura 1 0 0
29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0
30 Uttar Pradesh 326 21 3
31 West Bengal 99 13 5
Total number of confirmed cases in India 5194* 402 149

 

9:02 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID19. He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS, his family has been asked to be on home quarantine: Delhi Police

The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID19: Delhi Police

8:48 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 38, with four more people testing positive on Tuesday. Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department

8:07 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19: Health officials

7:58 IST Wednesday, 8 April 2020

The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018. Newly, Mumbai 116, Pune 18, Ahmednagar 03, Buldhana 02, Thane 02, Nagpur 03, Satara 01, Aurangabad 03, Ratnagiri 01, Sangli 01 , such 150 patients have been identified as positive. Discharges 79: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

NEET PG 2023: Health Ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories; details inside

Microsoft Paint receives major update after 38 years, gets few Photoshop features

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE