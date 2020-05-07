COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 17,974; death toll 694

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state followed by Gujarat.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 1783 on Thursday with the number of infected cases crossing 50,000 in the country, data from the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the latest update, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 35,902 while 15,266 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

A total of 52,952 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in India so far with 1,783 deaths. This includes 111 foreign nationals who have been infected with the virus.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 16,758 cases and 617 deaths. 3094 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. Out of it, 412 casualties are in Mumbai alone as the city's cases have climbed to 10,714.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the state health ministry, 6,625 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 396 have succumbed to the disease.

Delhi has reported 5,532 cases of coronavirus with 65 deaths.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus in India:

Maharashtra Update:

Total cases: 17,974 (1,216 new cases)

Death toll: 694 (43 today)

Mumbai: 11,394 cases, 437 deaths

Pune: 2,461 cases, 134 deaths

Delhi Update:

Total cases: 5980 (448 today)

Death toll: 66 (one today)

Recovered: 1931 (389 today)

Active cases: 3983

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 7013 (Last 24hrs-388)

Active case - 4879

Deaths - 425 (Last 24hrs-29)

Recovered - 1709 (Last 24hrs-209)

Telangana Covid-19 latest update: 15 New positive cases today. Total 1122, deaths 29

1st evacuation flight with 175 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi will land at Kochi at 9:40 pm. The Air India Express flight left UAE at 4:15 local time.

2nd flight of 175 stranded Indians will be Air India Express from Dubai to Kozhikode and will arrive at 10:30 pm. It left Dubai at 5 pm local time.

Bengal coronavirus update:

New cases reported in the last 24 hrs: 92

Total active cases as on today: 1,101

Total cases reported till today: 1548

Total discharged: 296

Total deaths due to Covid: 79

Deaths in the last 24 hrs: 7

Karnataka Update:

705 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, including 30 deaths & 366 discharges

Bihar Update:

Death toll in Bihar reaches 5

BMC constitutes a committee to investigate a viral video where patients are seen lying next to dead bodies in Sion hospital.

In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!!

This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this!

Very very shameful!! @mybmc pic.twitter.com/NZmuiUMfSW — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2020

16:06 IST

13:30 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Andhra Pradesh reports 56 fresh cases of infections taking the total tally to 1,833 with 38 deaths.

12:50 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Malegaon in Maharashtra reports four new cases of COVID-19 infection, including a 1-year-old child. Total cases jump to 421 with the death toll at 14.

11:20 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

As many as 56.5% of the COVID-19 cases are from these 8 cities:

Mumbai: 20%

Delhi: 11%

Ahmedabad: 9%

Pune: 4%

Chennai: 4%

Indore: 3%

Thane: 3% (approx)

Jaipur: 2.5%

10:15 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Rajasthan reports 38 new cases:

Jaipur: 9

Chittorgarh: 16

Dholpur: 4

Udaipur: 1

Pali: 6

Kota: 2

Total cases at 3,355, death toll 95

10:00 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issues an order to seal all inter-state boundaries of the state with immediate effect to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons. (ANI)

9:00 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Total cases 52952, cured 15267, death toll 1783. In the last 24 hours, 3561 new cases and 89 deaths have been reported. 28.83% recovery rate.

7:20 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

31 Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 22 of them are admitted at hospitals, 8 were discharged after making full recovery, 1 of them lost his life: Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore MadhyaPradesh

7:00 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

20 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 205 including 142 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 cured/discharged: State Health Department