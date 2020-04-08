Coronavirus Live Updates: Only hotspots will be sealed, not complete districts - UP authorities clarify
150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19, state officials said.
Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 64.
"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," a health official said.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted to say that the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 5194 cases have been recorded in the country with 149 deaths. While Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases, Tamil Nadu has 690 cases and seven deaths. The number of cases in Delhi reached 576 with nine deaths on Wednesday
Here are the live updates:
Only thee hotspots of the coronavirus infections will be sealed, not the complete districts, UP authorities clarify.
15 districts - including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, Agra, Shamli, Saharanpur - which have viral load of COVID-19, to be sealed. Only home delivery & medical teams will be allowed there. It's being done to prevent community spread,as numbers are high: RK Tiwari, Chief Secy
Total cases in Gujarat - 179
Active cases - 138
Deaths - 16
Recovered - 25
33 cases are of those who have returned from various countries
32 cases are of those who have returned from other states of the country
Whereas 114 cases are of local transmission
51 new Coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Delhi today (including 35 with history of travel to a foreign country, 4 from Markaz and 2 deaths). The total number of positive cases in the union territory now stands at 576.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with floor leaders of parties whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, via video conferencing today, on #COVID19 situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/62LkzLGhYE— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020
Number of COVID19 cases has reached 1078 in Maharashtra as 60 more people tested positive today. 44 fresh cases have been found under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, 9 under Pune Municipal Corporation area, 4 in Nagpur, & 1 each in Ahmednagar, Akola & Buldhana.
Maharashtra: Number of COVID19 cases rises to 9 in Mumbai's Dharavi, with two more men testing positive at Mukund slum & Dhanwada Chawl.
35 new deaths and 773 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry
Cases in India cross 5,000, death toll 149
Total cases - 5194
Active cases - 4643
Cured/Discharged - 401
Deaths - 149
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 70 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|305
|1
|4
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|27
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|38
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|7
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|9
|0
|8
|Delhi
|576
|21
|9
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|165
|25
|13
|11
|Haryana
|147
|28
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|18
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|116
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|175
|25
|4
|16
|Kerala
|336
|70
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|229
|0
|13
|19
|Maharashtra
|1018
|79
|64
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|42
|2
|1
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|91
|4
|7
|25
|Rajasthan
|328
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|690
|19
|7
|27
|Telangana
|364
|35
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|31
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|326
|21
|3
|31
|West Bengal
|99
|13
|5
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|5194*
|402
|149
One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with Delhi Traffic Police has tested positive for COVID19. He was tested last week when he complained of fever and his reports came on April 7. He has been shifted to AIIMS, his family has been asked to be on home quarantine: Delhi Police
The colony, where he lived, is under strict lockdown now. Police is trying to establish his contacts and how did he get infected with COVID19: Delhi Police
COVID-19 cases in Bihar rise to 38, with four more people testing positive on Tuesday. Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department
