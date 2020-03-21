Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of COVID-19 cases in India jump to 258

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 258 on Friday with the death toll reaching 4, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The pandemic has claimed 11,375 lives globally while close to 2.75 lakh cases have been reported so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

Prime Minister said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need of Centre and all states working together. He said that while participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, but panic needs to be avoided. He added that given the global context of the spread of the virus in various countries, constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

He said that the next 3-4 weeks are crucial in efforts to contain the spread of the virus, and the most important measure for containment is ‘social distancing’. He requested the Chief Ministers to ensure effective implementation of the same.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus in India:

Total number of COVID 2019 cases across India: 258

Total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India: 22

Total number of Deaths due to COVID 2019 across India: 4

(including foreign nationals, as on 21.03.2020 at 09:00 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 3 0 0 0 2 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 3 Delhi 25 1 5 1 4 Gujarat 7 0 0 0 5 Haryana 3 14 0 0 6 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 7 Karnataka 15 0 1 1 8 Kerala 33 7 3 0 9 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0 10 Maharashtra 49 3 0 1 11 Odisha 2 0 0 0 12 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 13 Punjab 2 0 0 1 14 Rajasthan 15 2 3 0 15 Tamil Nadu 3 0 1 0 16 Telengana 8 11 1 0 17 Union Territory of Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 18 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 19 Union Territory of Ladakh 13 0 0 0 20 Uttar Pradesh 23 1 9 0 21 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 22 West Bengal 2 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 219 39 23 4

Punjab: One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK has tested positive for Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 3

Mumbai: People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus".

Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Dehradun District Magistrate: Four Point Sherton, a hotel in Rajpur area closed with immediate effect till further orders, as a woman who had stayed at the hotel has been tested COVID19 positive.

Western Railway: Six trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19