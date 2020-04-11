Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of cases in Delhi crosses 1,000; death toll 19

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government is amping up efforts to build medical centres, quarantine units and continue with surveillance and tracing contacts, as well as ensure that the country follows strict social distancing measures. Saturday marks Day 18 of the 21-day COVID-19 lockdown implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, more than 40 deaths and 1,035 new cases have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours, thereby registering the sharpest ever increase in cases.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. With more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients and several dozen deaths, the city has recorded over 60% of the cases and casualties of the state of Maharashtra.

The biggest challenge in Mumbai is containing the spread of coronavirus in Dharavi, considered one of the largest slums in the world.

The Centre is also in constant touch with all the states and district-level monitoring is being undertaken. The production of PPEs is being ramped up and capacity building for healthcare personnel is being ensured. Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and civil society groups are also being mobilised.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

The global coronavirus deaths on Friday crossed one lakh mark with the United States registering more than 2,000 deaths from the virus in a single day, the first country to do so.

Here are the LIVE updates of the COVID-19 situation in India:

166 new cases reported in Delhi, total now 1069; death toll 19: Delhi Health Department

Telangana cabinet has decided to continue lockdown till April 30.

Telangana COVID-19 latest update: Total 503 positive cases

Deaths toll: 14

Cured & discharged: 96

At present, there are 393 cases in hospitals.

All students studying in class 1 to 9 will be promoted to next class in Telangana

Maharashtra coronavirus death toll - 127

Mumbai Death Toll - 76

Maharashtra total cases - 1761

Mumbai total cases - 1146

Gujarat update (11/04/2020 08:00 PM):

Total cases - 468(90 new cases)

Active cases - 402

Deaths - 22

Recovered - 44

Kerala update:

Total cases- 373

Active cases- 228

Discharged - 143

Death - 02

Mumbai update:

New cases - 189

Death toll crosses 75 after 11 new deaths

Delhi's Chandani Mahal area completely sealed. 102 people were evacuated from 13 mosques in the area out of which 52 have tested positive.

58 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu; total number of positive cases in the state is 969, death toll 10: Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam

Goa extends lockdown till April 30

Andhra Pradesh today's latest covid-19 bulletin:

24 new cases added taking the cumulative total to 405. No new death today thus the overall number of deaths remain 6. 11 have been discharged. Presently, 388 COVID-19 positive cases are being treated in designated Govt hospitals across the state.

COVID19 Update Jammu and Kashmir:

17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 224

Karnataka update:

8 new cases today in Karnataka. Total 215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, including 6 deaths & 39 discharges

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 71 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 381 11 6 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 29 0 1 5 Bihar 60 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 18 9 0 8 Delhi 903 25 14 9 Goa 7 1 0 10 Gujarat 308 31 19 11 Haryana 177 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 28 6 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 207 6 4 14 Jharkhand 17 0 1 15 Karnataka 214 37 6 16 Kerala 364 123 2 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 443 0 33 19 Maharashtra 1574 188 110 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 48 2 1 23 Puducherry 7 1 0 24 Punjab 132 5 11 25 Rajasthan 553 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 911 44 8 27 Telangana 504 43 9 28 Tripura 2 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 433 32 4 31 West Bengal 126 16 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 7529* 653 242

Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Total no. of COVID-19 cases in the country is 7,447 now, 642 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours - there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far: Govt of India

India’s response to COVID19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach. There are 586 COVID19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministr

Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 2 lakh cases at this time: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry

Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter today requested states/UTs to provide police security to doctors and other medical staff, as needed, in the hospitals and the quarantine facilities where they are working: Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Most states requested PM Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request: PIB