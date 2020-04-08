Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra first state to record 1,000 cases, death toll reaches 64

Maharashtra on Tuesday became the first state in the country to report 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll reached 64, state health officials said.

150 new cases were detected in Maharashtra on Tuesday while 12 people died due to COVID-19.

"As many as 12 people died today of COVID-19, taking the total tally so far to 64," a health official said.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope tweeted to say that the current count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 1018.

The status given by the state government is different than what is mentioned on the Union Health Ministry website.

According to the Health Ministry, 4789 cases have been recorded in the country with 124 deaths. Out of these, Maharashtra has recorded 868 cases and 48 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 621 cases and 5 deaths while the number of cases in Delhi reached 576 with seven deaths on Tuesday.

