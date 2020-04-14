Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extended till May 3, conditional relaxation in areas without hotspots from Apr 20

The ICMR on Monday raised concern on the exponential rise of cases and said that it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories.

"Positivity rate in cases is still low. Hence, it may help to use the pooled samples for screening. A pooled testing algorithm involves the PCR screening of a specimen pool comprising multiple individual patient specimens, followed by individual testing only if a pool screens positive," the advisory said.

"As all individual samples in a negative pool are regarded as negative, it results in substantial cost savings when a large proportion of pools tests negative," it said while strongly discouraging pooling of more than five samples, except in research mode.

The objective is to increase the capacity of the laboratories to screen increased numbers of samples using molecular testing for COVID-19 for the purpose of surveillance, the ICMR said.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

PM Modi concludes address to the nation

PM Modi seeks 'saat baaton mein saath (support in 7 steps)

1. Take special care of the elderly, especially those who are unwell or have some medical conditions

2. Adhere to the lakshman rekha of lockdown and social distancing

3. Follow Ayush Ministry's advisory to increase immunity

4. Download Aarogya Setu mobile app to fight coronavirus

5. Help and take care of the poor

6. Show empathy towards those employed in your company, business. Do not sack them

7. Have respect for coronafighters - doctors, police and sanitation workers

While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems: PM Modi

All regions will be closely and strictly monitored. Areas able to contain hotspots will be given some relief. But these will come with several conditions and if coronavirus cases emerge in these areas, then all such facilities will be withdrawn. A detailed guideline will be issued on April 15: PM Modi

Areas where there are no hotspots or there is no chance of developing coronavirus hotspots, some relaxation will be given from April 20: PM Modi

Till April 20, every village, down, district will be assessed

We need to keep strict vigil on existing hotspots and emerging hotspots: PM Modi

Nationwide lockdown over coronavirus extended till May 3: PM Modi

India imposed nationwide lockdown when we only had 550 cases. We did not wait to get the situation out of hand: PM Modi

Even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries. Even before COVID-19 cases touched 100, India made it compulsory for foreign returnees to remain in 14 days isolation. We imposed 21-day lockdown when we had 550 cases: PM Narendra Modi

Compared to several developed countries, India is stable and have fewer cases compared to them.

Cases in many countries have grown 25-30 times in the last few weeks. If India had not acted proactively, the scenario would have been disastrous.

We closed all malls and shopping complexes just when cases crossed 100 and when it was 500 we locked down the entire country for 21 days. We have been proactive in dealing with coronavirus: PM Modi

India did not wait to get the problem out of hand. We acted proactively: PM Modi

People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice: PM Narendra Modi

We the People of India in our Constitution is reflected in the united fight against coronavirus. This is a true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar: PM

India is fighting coronavirus pandemic due to the unity and penance of the entire country. India has been able to contain coronavirus to a large extent. I pay my respect to all Indians: PM Modi

Cases in India cross 10,000; death toll reaches 339

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 432 11 7 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 31 0 1 5 Bihar 65 26 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 31 10 0 8 Delhi 1510 30 28 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 539 54 26 11 Haryana 185 29 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 32 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 270 16 4 14 Jharkhand 24 0 2 15 Karnataka 247 59 6 16 Kerala 379 198 3 17 Ladakh 15 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 604 44 43 19 Maharashtra 2334 217 160 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Nagaland 1 0 0 23 Odisha 54 12 1 24 Puducherry 7 1 0 25 Punjab 167 14 11 26 Rajasthan 873 21 3 27 Tamil Nadu 1173 58 11 28 Telangana 562 100 16 29 Tripura 2 0 0 30 Uttarakhand 35 5 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 558 49 5 32 West Bengal 190 36 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 10363* 1036 339

Mumbai's Worli Koliwada has been declared a COVID19 'containment zone', the movement of people is restricted.

