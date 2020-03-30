Coronavirus Live Updates: FIR against Chhattisgarh MLA over violation of lockdown

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,000 on Sunday as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 33,000.

While the confirmed cases stand at 1024, the number of deaths recorded in India is 27, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With 186 cases, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Kerala with 182.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. While initially, only the supplies of essential goods were allowed during the lockdown period, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday said transportation of all goods, without distinction of essential and non-essential, have been allowed.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically, with the number of infections crossing 7 lakh on Sunday. The global death toll has crossed the 33,000-mark.

The US has the most cases with over 142,000, followed by Italy at 97,689, China at 81,999 and Spain at 80,110. Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths with 10,779, followed by Spain's death toll of 6,803, China's 3,300 and Iran's 2,640.

Here are the live updates on novel coronavirus:

Chhattisgarh: FIR registered against Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.

When I saw the crowd outside my bungalow I called Police asking them to disperse the crowd. I was trying to help needy people, there is nothing wrong in it. Why didn't Police stop the crowd?: Shailesh Pandey, Congress MLA