Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 2,684; death toll 178

The first phase of 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to stop the spread of coronavirus ended on Tuesday. In 21 days of the lockdown, COVID-19 cases in India rose from 519 on March 24 to 10,815 on April 14. During the period, the death toll has risen from 10 to 353.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, hours before the 21-day lockdown was to end.

Addressing the nation on the issued of coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the extension of lockdown was decided keeping in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people. This was Modi's fourth address to the nation in as many weeks on the COVID-19 issue.

He requested people to continue maintaining vigil and to adhere to social distancing during this lockdown. He also suggested that those areas which are of low risk may be permitted to open up for certain specific activities from April 20.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases on Tuesday crossed 10,000 while the death toll crossed 350. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are three most affected states, accounting for nearly 46% of the country's total cases almost 56% of the total death.

Here are the live updates of coronavirus in India:

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1561; death toll 30

Mumbai has 1756 cases and 112 deaths

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 2,684 with 350 new cases; death toll 178

18 deaths in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Out of these, 11 deaths were recorded in Mumbai.