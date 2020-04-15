Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 cases in India rise to 11,439; death toll 377

The first phase of 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to stop the spread of coronavirus ended on Tuesday. In 21 days of the lockdown, COVID-19 cases in India rose from 519 on March 24 to 10,815 on April 14. During the period, the death toll has risen from 10 to 353.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, hours before the 21-day lockdown was to end.

Addressing the nation on the issued of coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister said the extension of lockdown was decided keeping in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people. This was Modi's fourth address to the nation in as many weeks on the COVID-19 issue.

He requested people to continue maintaining vigil and to adhere to social distancing during this lockdown. He also suggested that those areas which are of low risk may be permitted to open up for certain specific activities from April 20.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases on Tuesday crossed 10,000 while the death toll crossed 350. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are three most affected states, accounting for nearly 46% of the country's total cases almost 56% of the total death.

Here are the live updates of coronavirus in India:

Dharavi Update

5 new cases reported in Dharavi. Total cases rise to 60 with 7 deaths

Total hotspots in Gautam Buddha Nagar district is 27.

Hotspots update New hotspots - 7 Number of hotspots removed from hotspot category- 2 Full and 2 Partial reduction Total hotspots as on date - 27 To all those places which have been removed from hotspot, general lockdown principles shall apply. pic.twitter.com/3gcBQFzicm — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 14, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 11,439, death toll 377

1076 new cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 483 16 9 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 32 0 1 5 Bihar 66 29 1 6 Chandigarh 21 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 33 13 0 8 Delhi 1561 30 30 9 Goa 7 5 0 10 Gujarat 650 59 28 11 Haryana 199 34 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 33 13 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 278 30 4 14 Jharkhand 27 0 2 15 Karnataka 260 71 10 16 Kerala 387 211 3 17 Ladakh 17 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 730 51 50 19 Maharashtra 2687 259 178 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 1 0 0 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 18 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 176 14 12 27 Rajasthan 969 147 3 28 Tamil Nadu 1204 81 12 29 Telangana 624 100 17 30 Tripura 2 0 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 660 50 5 32 West Bengal 213 37 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 11439* 1306 377

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1561; death toll 30

Mumbai has 1756 cases and 112 deaths

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rise to 2,684 with 350 new cases; death toll 178

18 deaths in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Out of these, 11 deaths were recorded in Mumbai.