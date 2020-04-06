Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in Maharashtra reach 747, death toll 45

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 3500 on Sunday with 83 recorded deaths, the government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 275 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.

With 503 cases and seven deaths, Delhi is the most affected state/UT in the country, followed by Maharashtra (490 cases and 24 deaths), Tamil Nadu (485 cases, 3 deaths), Kerala (306 cases, 2 deaths) and Telanagana (269 cases, 7 deaths), according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The data released by the Maharashtra government, however, put the number of affected people at 747 with 55 more cases being reported late in the evening from the state. As many as 112 persons were confirmed to have coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Saturday, a health official said.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state also rose to 45, with 13 deaths being recorded on Sunday. Of these 13 deceased, 11 had no international travel history, an official said.

"But all of them were suffering either from diabetes, hypertension or some other pre-existing illness," the official said.

