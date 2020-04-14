Coronavirus: Total cases in India reach 10,815, 353 deaths so far

The ICMR on Monday raised concern on the exponential rise of cases and said that it is critical to increase the numbers of tests conducted by laboratories.

The total number of cases reach 10,815, death toll climbs to 353. Since 9 AM on Tuesday, 452 cases and 14 deaths have been reported.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. India's financial capital, Mumbai, has emerged as the epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

A total of 2,44,893 samples from 2,29,426 individuals have been tested as on 14 April 2020, 9 PM IST. 10,307 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India. Today, on 14 April 2020, till 9 PM IST, 26,351 samples have been reported. Of these, 853 were positive for SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. In a televised address to the nation, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas.

Several states have already extended the lockdown till April 30.

The prime minister said detailed guidelines on the implementation of the new lockdown will be announced on Wednesday.

Modi said the extension of the lockdown is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there is no hotspot, he said.

Hours later, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a directive to the states and union territories to bring it into force.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states, administrators of union territories and all ministries and departments under the Centre, the MHA listed directions for the lockdown in all parts of the country till May 3.