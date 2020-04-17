Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases in Gujarat cross 1000, death toll 39

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis exacerbates in India, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus climbed to 13,387 on Friday with the death toll reaching 437.

At 8:30 AM in the morning, the 13,387 total coronavirus-positive cases in India included 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 437 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 new cases and 23 deaths were reported.

However, a silver lining in these statistics is that the rate of recovery is increasing in India. In the last 24 hours, 260 have recovered, which is the highest in India so far.

A day earlier, the Health Ministry has informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. It also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.

"An action plan has been prepared on strengthening our ongoing surveillance utilizing the services of World Health Organisation’s national polio surveillance network Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health stated.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested to date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

The organisation had also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.

"In Japan, to find one positive case, 11.7 persons are tested. In Italy that number is 6.7, in the US it's 5.3, in the UK it's 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case," R Gangakhedkar, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates from Friday, 17 April 2020

Gujarat update:

1035 cases, 39 deaths; 74 cured

106 new cases on Friday

25 of the 33 districts affected

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 572 36 14 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 35 5 1 5 Bihar 83 37 1 6 Chandigarh 21 9 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 23 0 8 Delhi 1640 51 38 9 Goa 7 6 0 10 Gujarat 1021 74 38 11 Haryana 205 43 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 35 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 314 38 4 14 Jharkhand 29 0 2 15 Karnataka 353 82 13 16 Kerala 395 245 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1308 65 57 19 Maharashtra 3205 300 194 20 Manipur 2 1 0 21 Meghalaya 9 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Nagaland# 0 0 0 24 Odisha 60 19 1 25 Puducherry 7 1 0 26 Punjab 186 27 13 27 Rajasthan 1131 164 11 28 Tamil Nadu 1267 180 15 29 Telangana 743 186 18 30 Tripura 2 1 0 31 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 32 Uttar Pradesh 846 74 14 32 West Bengal 255 51 10 Total number of confirmed cases in India 13835 1767 452

1007 new COVID19 cases, 23 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health

The ratio between recovered COVID19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20 in India which is higher than that in several other counties: Lav Aggarwal

We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1 which stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 & March 13. Hence, there is 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID19 testings: Lav Aggarawal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry

All our actions are focused on speeding up vaccine development. We are working on recombinant BCG, convalescent plasma therapy, monoclonal antibodies to fight COVID19: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health

Before lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about 3 days, but according to data in the past 7 days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days. Doubling rate in 19 States, Union Territories are even lower than average doubling rate: Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health

The doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 states and UTs- Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, TN, Andhra Pradesh , UP, Punjab, Assam, Tripura etc: Lav Agrawal