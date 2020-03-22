Coronavirus Live Updates: After Rajasthan, Punjab orders complete lockdown

India went into unofficial lockdown on Sunday as 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' kicked in. It comes as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose to 324 on Sunday.

Janata Curfew began at 7 am and will last till 9 pm.

The Prime Minister called for a 'Janata curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 in his address to the nation on Thursday, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses. The experience will serve the nation well and will show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge, he said.

"This Sunday, that is on March 22, all citizens must follow this curfew from 7 am until 9 pm. During this curfew, we shall neither leave our homes, nor get onto the streets and refrain from roaming about in our societies or areas. Only those associated with emergency and essential services leave their homes," Modi said during his address to the nation.

The move was aimed at creating awareness about "social distancing" which is a powerful weapon in the fight against coronavirus.

Ten minutes before 7 am, the Prime Minister in a tweet requested people to be part of 'Janata Curfew' to make the fight against coronavirus a success.

Here are the live updates:

Ordered statewide lockdown till 31st March to check spread of Covid19. All essential Govt services will continue & shops selling essential items such as milk, food items, medicines, etc will be open. All DCs & SSPs have been directed to implement the restrictions immediately: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

38-year-old man from Bihar's Munger dies in Patna AIIMS. The man had recently come from Qatar and died of kidney failure on Saturday. His COVID-19 test came back positive on Sunday.

Fifth coronavirus-linked death reported from Mumbai

A 63-year-old COVID19 patient succumbed to illness last night. A patient who tested positive for coronavirus had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease: Public Health Dept, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 324, 64 in Maharashtra

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 3 0 0 0 2 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 3 Delhi 26 1 5 1 4 Gujarat 14 0 0 0 5 Haryana 3 14 0 0 6 Himachal Pradesh 2 0 0 0 7 Karnataka 20 0 2 1 8 Kerala 45 7 3 0 9 Madhya Pradesh 4 0 0 0 10 Maharashtra 60 3 0 1 11 Odisha 2 0 0 0 12 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 13 Punjab 13 0 0 1 14 Rajasthan 22 2 3 0 15 Tamil Nadu 4 2 1 0 16 Telangana 10 11 1 0 17 Chandigarh 5 0 0 0 18 Jammu and Kashmir 4 0 0 0 19 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 20 Uttar Pradesh 24 1 9 0 21 Uttarakhand 3 0 0 0 22 West Bengal 4 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 283 41 24 4

Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special AI flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere thanks to Air India and Italian authorities

Govt issues gazette notification to regulate prices of masks, sanitizers.

Retail prices of masks(3ply) not more than Rs 10/piece & that of mask (2ply) will not be more than Rs 8/piece.

Retail prices of hand sanitizer will not be more than Rs 100/bottle of 200ml.

PM Modi's appeal before 'Janata Curfew' starts

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

Janata Curfew to be observed between 7 am to 9 pm, today on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal.