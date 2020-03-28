Coronavirus LIVE updates: 933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 834 on Saturday even as the global death toll due to deadly virus crossed 27,000.

The number of deaths recorded in India is at 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With 39 fresh cases, Kerala became the most affected state in the country on Friday. The total number of people under treatment in Kerala is 164.

In Maharashtra, the state's Health Department put the number of affected people at 153.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help migrant workers reach their homes amid reports of them walking down to their villages due to a lockdown in the country

In a letter to Modi, Gandhi said lakhs of migrant workers are being forced to walk hundreds of miles as there is no public transport available.

The spread of coronavirus worldwide continues to rise as the number of cases near 600,000. As of now, the US has the most cases with over 100,000, followed by Italy at 86,498 and China at 81,897. Italy, however, has recorded the most deaths that exceed 9,134.

The US has announced an additional financial aid worth US $174 million to 64 countries, including US $2.9 million to India.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva on Friday said that the coronavirus pandemic has hit the global economy so hard that the world has entered into a recession. The economy will require massive funding to help the developing nations turn around from the downturn resulting from the pandemic, the IMF chief said.

As per the announcement made under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package, the Central Government has approved the launch of insurance scheme for health workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

Telangana: First death due to #COVID19 recorded in the state today. 6 persons have tested positive today; taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 65.

Karnataka government launches 'Food Helpline Number: 155214' for labourers who are facing problems, amid #CoronavirusLockdown.

Delhi: A huge number of migrant workers arrive at Anand Vihar bus terminal, to board buses to their respective home towns and villages.

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 918 (including foreign nationals, 80 people cured/discharged/migrated, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Total 6 patients (4 from Mumbai) who tested positive for #COVID19 have passed away in the state: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

No positive case has been reported in Punjab today. ICUs to be set up in all District Hospitals of the state. 50 new ventilators acquired to meet the demand: Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu

Telangana govt has declared that production& manufacturing units that require continuous processes such as pharmaceuticals, etc may function. Manufacturing units engaged in the production of essential commodities like dal mills, rice mills, dairy units, food to also permitted to operate

Uttarakhand: 183 persons detained in the state today for violation of lockdown rules.

Total number of deaths due to COVID19 in #Gujarat rises to 4 with 2 deaths in Ahmedabad, and 1 each in Bhavnagar and Surat

Till date 74 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 3 deaths & 5 cured: Govt of Karnataka

A 69-year-old man died due to coronavirus, at Kochi Medical College today: Ernakulam District Medical Officer Dr NK Kuttappan

This is the first death in Kerala, due to Coronavirus.

West Bengal: A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with COVID19 in Beleghata area of Kolkata.

Paanchu Mandal: I was going to West Bengal. Police have turned us back, they say we'll be sent on a bus. We're 2 drivers, we would've taken turns to pull the rickshaw & reach WB. It would've taken us 7 days to reach. We are not getting any work here, don't get passengers anymore.

Ghaziabad: Large number of migrant workers reach Lal Kua, after walking on foot from Delhi, Gurugram and other places, and take buses to their respective hometowns amid coronavirus lockdown

Noida: Migrant workers, women & children reach NH-24 after walking on foot from different locations in Delhi & Haryana. A worker, Ashish says, "I'm coming from Bahadurgarh (Haryana)&have to go to Etawah (358.7 km away).My company is closed,what option do I have if not to return?"

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 873; 78 cured, death toll 19 (including foreign nationals, as on 28.03.2020 at 09:30 AM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 0 0 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 14 0 1 0 3 Bihar 9 0 0 1 4 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 6 0 0 0 6 Delhi 38 1 6 1 7 Goa 3 0 0 0 8 Gujarat 44 1 0 3 9 Haryana 19 14 11 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 18 0 1 1 12 Karnataka 55 0 3 2 13 Kerala 165 8 11 0 14 Ladakh 13 0 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 30 0 0 2 16 Maharashtra 177 3 25 5 17 Manipur 1 0 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 21 Punjab 38 0 1 1 22 Rajasthan 46 2 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 32 6 2 1 24 Telangana 38 10 1 0 25 Uttarakhand 4 1 0 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 44 1 11 0 27 West Bengal 15 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 826# 47 79 19

US announces additional financial aid worth USD 174 million to 64 countries, including USD 2.9 million to India