Coronavirus: 4,281 positive COVID-19 cases in India, 111 deaths

Headlines

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Why Virat Kohli, Hardik and KL Rahul unfollowed Shubh, Punjabi rapper from Brampton

Meet IITian who leads Rs 84,869 crore company of Ratan Tata as CEO, MD

'Not trying to provoke India but…’: Justin Trudeau over Hardeep Nijjar killing row

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Foods to avoid in case of high uric acid level

Spinners with maximum wickets in ODI World Cup history

7 iconic love stories of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

This Oxford graduate actress, who worked with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, was sentenced to 5 years in jail due to…

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus: 4,281 positive COVID-19 cases in India, 111 deaths

The data released by the Maharashtra government put the number of affected people at 747 and the death toll 45.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 12:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 109 recorded deaths, the government data showed. 

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 291 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.With 690 cases and 45 deaths, Maharashtra Delhi is the most affected state in the country, followed by Delhi (503 cases, 7 deaths), Tamil Nadu (571 cases, 5 deaths), Telanagana (321 cases, 7 deaths) and Kerala (314 cases, 2 deaths), according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The data released by the Maharashtra government, however, put the number of affected people at 748 with 45 more cases being reported late in the evening from the state. As many as 112 persons were confirmed to have coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Saturday, a health official said.The death toll due to coronavirus in the state also rose to 45, with 13 deaths being recorded on Sunday. Of these 13 deceased, 11 had no international travel history, an official said.

"But all of them were suffering either from diabetes, hypertension or some other pre-existing illness," the official said.Here are the updates from Monday: 23:56 IST Monday, 6 April 202030 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Telangana, while 12 patients have been cured/discharged, today. There are 308 active cases and 11 deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the state, so far: Telangana Government23:50 IST Monday, 6 April 2020United States #Coronavirus deaths top 10,000: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins tracker22:49 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Maharashtra CM, "I'd like to draw your attention to a situation which has been reported to us regarding the plight of nurses in Mumbai. They're requesting necessary steps be taken to provide PPE & separate accommodation to employees COVID19 positive". 

 22:16 IST Monday, 6 April 2020A total of 1,01,068 samples have been tested as on 6 April, 9 PM today: ICMR. 21:49 IST Monday, 6 April 2020One more doctor and 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for #COVID19. A total of 2 doctors & 16 nursing officers of the Institute have tested positive till now.21:49 IST Monday, 6 April 202063 new positive #COVID19 cases reported in the state today including 43 in Bhopal, 16 in Indore, 1 each in Betul, Vidisha and Ujjain and 1 more in another district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 256: Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Health Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh21:45 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Total COVID19 positive cases in Delhi are 525 including 329 from Tablighi Jamaat, 7 deaths: Delhi Government21:30 IST Monday, 6 April 2020As part of maintaining smooth supply of essential items in the country, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to State Chief Secretaries to give special attention on keeping the supply of medical oxygen smooth&hassle-free: Ministry of Home Affairs.20:44 IST Monday, 6 April 2020A 38-year-old pregnant woman from Nalasopara who tested positive for #COVID19, passed away today at Nair House: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra20:24 IST Monday, 6 April 2020120 new COVID19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra is 868, 52 deaths: Maharashtra Health Department20:23 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Telangana Chief Minister's Office now clarifies that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao suggested extension of lockdown for 2 more weeks (after April 15). He took a reference from the BCG report which suggested lockdown in India will be good until June 3. No announcement of extension yet.19:42 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Rajasthan: Mortal remains of Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh brought to Jhunjhunu. He lost his life in action during an anti-terrorist operation carried out along the LOC in Keran sector yesterday.19:25 IST Monday, 6 April 20201,410 arrests have been made for defying the lockdown & 7,570 vehicles have been seized. A total fine of Rs. 65,43,624 have been levied. 49,708 people have been quarantined till now. 4,47,050 migrant labourers have been given shelter in 4,532 camps across the state: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister.19:19 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Increase of 704 #COVID19 cases & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the biggest rise so far in India; India's positive cases at 4281 (including 3851 active cases, 318 cured/discharged/migrated people and 111 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare18:53 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Till now, the total number of COVID19 positive patients in Punjab are 79, 7 deaths: Punjab Health Department18:27 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to all States and UTs to give special attention to keep the supply of medical oxygen smooth and hassle-free across the country. 

 18:26 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Maharashtra: 57 new COVID19 positive cases, 4 deaths in Mumbai today; Total positive cases in Mumbai are 490 (including 34 deaths); 5 persons discharged today, total persons discharged till now- 59: Health Department, Mumbai18:20 IST Monday, 6 April 2020There are 50 new COVID19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu today including 48 from Tablighi Jamaat; Total positive cases in the state is 621 including 570 Tablighi Jamaat returnees: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh 17:58 IST Monday, 6 April 2020In the last 24 hours, 12 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state. Till now, there are 163 COVID-19 positive cases in the state, including 4 deaths & 20 discharged: Karnataka Health Department17:57 IST Monday, 6 April 202057 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; tally 490 including 34 deaths: BMC17:56 IST Monday, 6 April 2020523 cases in Delhi, an increase of 20 cases. Out of 20 cases, 10 from #NizamuddinMarkaz. Of the 523 cases,  Markaz cases 330. 7 deaths in Delhi, 1 in the last 24 hrs. 25 people in ICU, 8 on ventilators. Delhi govt has placed an order for 1 lac #COVID2019 testing kits.17:54 IST Monday, 6 April 2020There is little possibility of lifting lockdown after April 15 as claimed in a section of media. We will not be in a position to lift the lockdown even if a single case of #COVID19 is left in Uttar Pradesh. So it can take time: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi17:44 IST Monday, 6 April 2020A special Air India cargo plane carrying medical supplies to the State Health Department landed today at Raipur airport at 1440 hours: Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Sahay

17:35 IST Monday, 6 April 2020#COVID19 cases reach 523 in Delhi, with 20 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours including 10 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. One person died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, total deaths stand at 7. 25 patients are on ventilators: CM Arvind Kejriwal17:26 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Uttar Pradesh: #COVID19 cases reach 305, with 27 more people (21 of Tablighi Jamaat) testing positive till 8 AM today. Out of the total cases, 159 are linked to Tablighi Jamaat. Maximum 61 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar.17:12 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Jammu: A disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Government Medical College, amid Coronavirus threat

17:10 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Till now, there are 90 COVID19 cases in Haryana; Out of the 90 cases, 29 persons have recovered, 1 death: Haryana CM ML Khattar17:00 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today held a review of COVID19 situation in the state and measures being taken to contain its spread.15:16 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Delhi Government has decided that Lok Nayak Hospital (that includes GB Pant Hospital) with a capacity of 2000 beds & Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital that can accommodate 450 beds will now be dedicated for coronavirus cases only. 13:22 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Inauguration ceremony of a 500-bed exclusive COVID19 hospital in Odisha's Bhubaneswar was done via video-conferencing today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined in the video conferencing.

13:20 IST Monday, 6 April 20208 members of Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the #NizamuddinMarkaz event in Delhi have tested positive for COVID19 in Khairabad. 7 of them are Bangladeshis & 1 is from Maharashtra, they will be shifted to a hospital: Alok Verma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Sitapur9:41 IST Monday, 6 April 202032 deaths, 693 new cases recorded in last 24 hours9:30 IST Monday, 6 April 2020State wise COVID-19 data (Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 226 1 3
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 26 0 0
5 Bihar 30 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 9 3 0
8 Delhi 503 18 7
9 Goa 7 0 0
10 Gujarat 122 18 11
11 Haryana 84 25 1
12 Himachal Pradesh 13 1 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 106 4 2
14 Jharkhand 3 0 0
15 Karnataka 151 12 4
16 Kerala 314 55 2
17 Ladakh 14 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9
19 Maharashtra 690 42 45
20 Manipur 2 0 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 21 2 0
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 68 4 6
25 Rajasthan 253 21 0
26 Tamil Nadu 571 8 5
27 Telangana 321 34 7
28 Uttarakhand 26 4 0
29 Uttar Pradesh 227 19 2
30 West Bengal 80 10 3
Total number of confirmed cases in India 4067* 292 109

9:28 IST Monday, 6 April 2020Total cases in India 4,067, death toll 109Active Cases: 3666Cured: 291Death: 1097:28 IST Monday, 6 April 2020No. of cases in Maharashtra: 748Death toll in Maharashtra: 46 

  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Virat Kohli, Hardik and KL Rahul unfollowed Shubh, Punjabi rapper from Brampton

'Keep calm and avoid battle': Vijay shares intriguing new poster of Leo, fans notice hidden Easter eggs

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Try these delicious homemade modak recipes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

Vinayakan rubbishes reports of him receiving only Rs 35 lakh for Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer: 'I hope the producer...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE