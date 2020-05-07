Coronavirus LIVE updates: 3,561 new cases take India's total count to 52.952, recovery rate 28.83%

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 1783 on Thursday with the number of infected cases crossing 50,000 in the country, data from the Union Health Ministry said.

As per the latest update, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 35,902 while 15,266 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 16,758 cases and 617 deaths. 3094 people have been cured and discharged in the state, the data provided by the Centre said. Out of it, 412 casualties are in Mumbai alone as the city's cases have climbed to 10,714.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. As per the data provided by the state health ministry, 6,625 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus while 396 have succumbed to the disease.

Delhi has reported 5,532 cases of coronavirus with 65 deaths.

9:00 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

Total cases 52952, cured 15267, death toll 1783. In the last 24 hours, 3561 new cases and 89 deaths have been reported. 28.83% recovery rate.

7:20 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

31 Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, 22 of them are admitted at hospitals, 8 were discharged after making full recovery, 1 of them lost his life: Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi, SP (East) Indore MadhyaPradesh

7:00 IST Thursday, 7 May 2020

20 new Coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 205 including 142 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 cured/discharged: State Health Department