HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climb to 6,817; death toll touches 300

Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 25, 2020, 12:03 AM IST

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India crossed 23,000 on Friday evening while the death toll topped 700-mark. 

Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 27 lakh people and killed over 1.9 lakh people, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. With 8.68 lakh cases, US is the worst affected country.

On Thursday, the government informed that twelve districts in the country have not reported a fresh case of coronavirus infection for the last 28 days despite having reported COVID-19 patients before. There are 78 districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Testing capabilities have been ramped up and time has been utilised to prepare for the future, an official said. Post lockdown, while the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased by 16 times, testing has increased by 24 times, he added.

The government also asserted that India has been able to cut transmission, minimise spread, and increase the doubling rate of the deadly COVID-19 VIRUS in the last 30 days lockdown period.

Here are the updates on coronavirus in India

21:05 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

17 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, taking the total to 214. 

21:00 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Maharashtra Update:

394 new cases, total cases 6817

18 deaths on Friday, death toll 301

Mumbai: 4447 cases, 178 deaths

22:55 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Gujarat update:

Total cases - 2815(Last 24hrs-191)

Active Cases - 2423

Deaths - 127 (Last 24hrs-15)

Recovered - 265 (Last 24hrs-07)

18:45 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

6 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 220 including 14 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

18:44 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Tami Nadu update:

72 new cases today, 1755 total cases 

2 deaths today, 22 deaths in total

114 discharged today, 866 discharged in all

864 active cases

Chennai: 

52 new cases in Chennai 

452 total cases in Chennai

18:11 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

COVID-19 cases in India jump to 23,452; death toll 723​

In the last 24 hours, 1,752 cases and 37 deaths have been recorded

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0
2 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
4 Assam 36 19 1
5 Bihar 176 46 2
6 Chandigarh 27 14 0
7 Chhattisgarh 36 28 0
8 Delhi 2376 808 50
9 Goa 7 7 0
10 Gujarat 2624 258 112
11 Haryana 272 156 3
12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5
14 Jharkhand 55 8 3
15 Karnataka 463 150 18
16 Kerala 448 324 3
17 Ladakh 18 14 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 1852 203 83
19 Maharashtra 6430 840 283
20 Manipur 2 2 0
21 Meghalaya 12 0 1
22 Mizoram 1 0 0
23 Odisha 90 33 1
24 Puducherry 7 3 0
25 Punjab 277 65 16
26 Rajasthan 1964 230 27
27 Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20
28 Telangana 984 253 26
29 Tripura 2 1 0
30 Uttarakhand 47 24 0
31 Uttar Pradesh 1604 206 24
32 West Bengal 514 103 15
Total number of confirmed cases in India 23452* 4814 723

17:54 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Karnataka update:

29 new cases in last 24 hours

As of 5:00 PM of 24th April 2020, \474 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 18 deaths & 152 discharges

17:52 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

West Bengal Update: 

In the last 24 hours, 51 new cases total now 385 cases. 

Death toll - 18

17:06 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

In last 24 hours, 1684 COVID19 positive cases have been reported which takes our total confirmed case to 23,077. Our recovery rate is 20.57%: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

In last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

14:40 IST Friday, April 24, 2020

Delhi govt develops 3 stage process to deal with coronavirus cases. The first stage includes asymptomatic patients who will be placed in the corona care centre, the second will include mild cases who will be kept in a quarantine centre or hospital and the third stage will have serious patients who will be admitted to LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi.

13:50 IST Friday, April 24, 2020

Bihar: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, total tally at 182. The new cases are reported from Nalanda, Naya Bojpur, Buxar, Bihar sharif.

13:15 IST Friday, April 24, 2020

Dr Harsh Vardhan during a video conference with State health ministers: Faulty antibody test kits will be returned, irrespective of which country they were procured from, including China. We have not paid a single penny yet.

12:30 IST Friday, April 24, 2020

Andhra Pradesh: With 62 new cases, the state's tally rises to 955. Death toll at 29.

11:45 IST Friday, April 24, 2020

Delhi: One COVID-19 positive case detected in North Delhi MCD, 38 others sent to quarantine. The person found positive is a supervisor in MCD.

10:24 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22 11 0
Andhra Pradesh 895 141 27
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 36 19 1
Bihar 153 46 2
Chandigarh 27 14 0
Chhattisgarh 36 28 0
Delhi 2376 808 50
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 2624 258 112
Haryana 272 156 3
Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1
Jammu and Kashmir 427 92 5
Jharkhand 53 8 3
Karnataka 445 145 17
Kerala 447 324 3
Ladakh 18 14 0
Madhya Pradesh 1699 203 83
Maharashtra 6430 840 283
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 12 0 1
Mizoram 1 0 0
Odisha 90 33 1
Puducherry 7 3 0
Punjab 277 65 16
Rajasthan 1964 230 27
Tamil Nadu 1683 752 20
Telengana 960 197 24
Tripura 2 1 0
Uttarakhand 47 24 0
Uttar Pradesh 1510 206 24
West Bengal 514 103 15
  23077* 4749 718
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

9:10 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases rise to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrated patient and 718 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST. 1684 cases and 37 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

8:45 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

8 states/UTs have no cases of coronavirus in India

Arunachal Pradesh
Goa
Manipur
Nagaland
Sikkim
Daman and Diu
Dadar and Nagar Haveli
Lakshadweep

7:30 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

The Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel.

7:00 IST Friday, 24 April 2020

Tripura: No more COVID-19 cases in Tripura as the infected patient gets recovered. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expresses happiness.

