COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra climb to 6,817; death toll touches 300

India
Coronavirus cases in India continue to rise.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India crossed 23,000 on Friday evening while the death toll topped 700-mark.
Globally, COVID-19 has infected over 27 lakh people and killed over 1.9 lakh people, as per the data provided by Johns Hopkins University. With 8.68 lakh cases, US is the worst affected country.
On Thursday, the government informed that twelve districts in the country have not reported a fresh case of coronavirus infection for the last 28 days despite having reported COVID-19 patients before. There are 78 districts where no case has been reported in the last 14 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Testing capabilities have been ramped up and time has been utilised to prepare for the future, an official said. Post lockdown, while the number of new positive COVID-19 cases has increased by 16 times, testing has increased by 24 times, he added.
The government also asserted that India has been able to cut transmission, minimise spread, and increase the doubling rate of the deadly COVID-19 VIRUS in the last 30 days lockdown period.
Here are the updates on coronavirus in India
17 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar, taking the total to 214.
Maharashtra Update:
394 new cases, total cases 6817
18 deaths on Friday, death toll 301
Mumbai: 4447 cases, 178 deaths
Gujarat update:
Total cases - 2815(Last 24hrs-191)
Active Cases - 2423
Deaths - 127 (Last 24hrs-15)
Recovered - 265 (Last 24hrs-07)
6 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Dharavi today; the total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 220 including 14 deaths: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
Tami Nadu update:
72 new cases today, 1755 total cases
2 deaths today, 22 deaths in total
114 discharged today, 866 discharged in all
864 active cases
Chennai:
52 new cases in Chennai
452 total cases in Chennai
COVID-19 cases in India jump to 23,452; death toll 723
In the last 24 hours, 1,752 cases and 37 deaths have been recorded
Karnataka update:
29 new cases in last 24 hours
As of 5:00 PM of 24th April 2020, \474 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the State, it includes 18 deaths & 152 discharges
West Bengal Update:
In the last 24 hours, 51 new cases total now 385 cases.
Death toll - 18
17:06 IST
In last 24 hours, 1684 COVID19 positive cases have been reported which takes our total confirmed case to 23,077. Our recovery rate is 20.57%: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry
In last 28 days, 15 districts have had no new case. Till date, there are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in last 14 days: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry
14:40 IST Friday, April 24, 2020
Delhi govt develops 3 stage process to deal with coronavirus cases. The first stage includes asymptomatic patients who will be placed in the corona care centre, the second will include mild cases who will be kept in a quarantine centre or hospital and the third stage will have serious patients who will be admitted to LNJP and Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi.
13:50 IST Friday, April 24, 2020
Bihar: 5 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state, total tally at 182. The new cases are reported from Nalanda, Naya Bojpur, Buxar, Bihar sharif.
13:15 IST Friday, April 24, 2020
Dr Harsh Vardhan during a video conference with State health ministers: Faulty antibody test kits will be returned, irrespective of which country they were procured from, including China. We have not paid a single penny yet.
12:30 IST Friday, April 24, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: With 62 new cases, the state's tally rises to 955. Death toll at 29.
11:45 IST Friday, April 24, 2020
Delhi: One COVID-19 positive case detected in North Delhi MCD, 38 others sent to quarantine. The person found positive is a supervisor in MCD.
10:24 IST Friday, 24 April 2020
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|22
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|895
|141
|27
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|36
|19
|1
|Bihar
|153
|46
|2
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|28
|0
|Delhi
|2376
|808
|50
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2624
|258
|112
|Haryana
|272
|156
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|427
|92
|5
|Jharkhand
|53
|8
|3
|Karnataka
|445
|145
|17
|Kerala
|447
|324
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1699
|203
|83
|Maharashtra
|6430
|840
|283
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|90
|33
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|277
|65
|16
|Rajasthan
|1964
|230
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1683
|752
|20
|Telengana
|960
|197
|24
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|47
|24
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1510
|206
|24
|West Bengal
|514
|103
|15
|23077*
|4749
|718
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
9:10 IST Friday, 24 April 2020
COVID-19 data India: Total number of cases rise to 23,077 which includes 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged cases, 1 migrated patient and 718 deaths as per Ministry of Health data at 8.45 am IST. 1684 cases and 37 deaths reported in last 24 hours.
8:45 IST Friday, 24 April 2020
8 states/UTs have no cases of coronavirus in India
Arunachal Pradesh
Goa
Manipur
Nagaland
Sikkim
Daman and Diu
Dadar and Nagar Haveli
Lakshadweep
7:30 IST Friday, 24 April 2020
The Delhi Police has constituted six committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against COVID-19 for the protection of police personnel.
7:00 IST Friday, 24 April 2020
Tripura: No more COVID-19 cases in Tripura as the infected patient gets recovered. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb expresses happiness.