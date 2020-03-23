Coronavirus: Karnataka minority board recommends closure of mosques for daily namaz, Jummah prayers till March 31

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the Karnataka Minority Welfare and the State Board of Waqf on Monday wrote to the state Health Department recommending that all the mosques in the state suspend the prayers (salah) and the daily namaz, including Jummah (Friday prayers), till March 31.

The move is aimed at minimising the spread of the virus in the midst of the pandemic since mass gatherings are discouraged for the public at the moment. The goal is to cut off the chain of spread so that the outbreak can be checked and the subjects are isolated safely for treatment.

The decision to suspend the prayers was taken by the state Minority Welfare department after holding a discussion with religious Aalims, the chairman of the Wakf Board, both Khazis of Mangaluru and other stakeholders and community leaders.

The letter was written by AB Ibrahim of the state Minority Welfare department to Javeed Akthar, additional chief secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department. In the letter, Ibrahim pointed out that in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health, congregational prayers have already been suspended across all mosques even in most Islamic countries like the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other countries of the Middle-East.

".... muslims have to stand side-by-side touching shoulder to shoulder while offering prayer and greet each other by shaking hands after the prayers. AC/Coolers are regularly in use during summer in the mosque, which may increase the effect of the disease," the letter highlighted.

In view of the fact that Karnataka has witnessed over 27 positive cases of COVID-19 infection so far, including one death, it is thereby recommended that all daily prayers be suspended in the mosques till March 31.