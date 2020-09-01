Coronavirus India: These states report maximum new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that five states have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country in the last 24 hours. These are Maharashtra (11,852), Andhra Pradesh (10,004), Karnataka (6,495), Tamil Nadu (5,956) and Uttar Pradesh (4,782). Together, these states account for 56% of the confirmed cases added in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, these five states also reported 536 deaths which accounts for 65.4% of the deaths added to the national total mortality (819).

Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka has added 113, followed by Tamil Nadu (91), Andhra Pradesh (85), and Uttar Pradesh (63).

These five states have also reported the maximum number of patients that were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, cumulatively accounting for 58.04% of the national figure of 65,081 persons.

"While Maharashtra reported recoveries of 11,158 patients, the corresponding figures for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka stand at 8,772 and 7,238 respectively. Tamil Nadu follows with 6,008, while Uttar Pradesh posted recovery of 4,597 COVID-19 patients."

The Union health ministry said that India has reported at least 65,081 people who recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while the country registered 69,921 new active coronavirus cases and 819 deaths.

The cumulative number of recovered patients has grown to 28,39,882, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to a further high of 77%.

The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people than the active cases that stand at 7,85,996 at present.

Meanwhile, India's per day testing capacity has crossed 10 lakhs tests. 10,16,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

States/UTs are rapidly increasing their testing capacity. The states contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. These three states account for nearly 34% of the total testing.

So far, India has reported 36,91,167 cases and 65,288 deaths due to the virus pandemic.