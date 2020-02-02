Coronavirus: India evacuates 7 Maldivian citizens from Wuhan; FM Abdulla says it demonstrates 'special friendship'

India has evacuated seven Maldivian citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus. They have been brought back to India in the 2nd special Air India flight that was sent to Wuhan and brought back 323 Indian citizens.

The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, which made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 304 people and infected 14,380 others.

Speaking to WION, Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, "We thank Prime Minister Modi and this timely assistance once again. This once again clearly demonstrates the special friendship that exists between our two countries and peoples."

He also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Indian envoy to Maldives Sanjay Sudhir and Indian Envoy to China Vikram Misri.

Maldives Envoy to India, Aishah Didi said that the 7 Maldivians will be "in quarantine for the duration that would be recommended by the medical professionals attending to them in Delhi", adding, "We are immensely grateful to the government of India for the support".

India earlier last month, India had sent 30 thousand measles vaccines to the Indian ocean country within 72 hours of the request.

As worries over outbreak grow, India, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal all decided to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, China. Bangladesh evacuated 341 people from Wuhan with a special flight being sent from Dhaka to Wuhan. However, a notable exception remains Pakistan, which has publically stated that in "solidarity" with China it won't evacuate its citizens.