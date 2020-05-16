Coronavirus in India LIVE: Work for National Population Register 2021 postponed in Uttar Pradesh amid COVID-19 outbreak

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 85,000-mark on Saturday, while the death toll has topped the 2,700-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently, as the state added as many as 1,576 fresh cases to the tally, data released by the health department said. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 29,000 positive cases of infection and more than 1,000 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 17,500-mark and the death toll has topped the 650-mark as well. Mumbai alone accounts for 17,671 infections and 655 fatalities. The city reported 933 of the 1,576 new cases and 34 of the 49 deaths on Friday.

One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region. The entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has reported 21,925 cases and 718 deaths, the state government data showed.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced the third tranche of the economic package, focusing on agriculture and allied industries. Announcing the package, Sitharaman said the package would focus on infrastructure and building capacities in the agriculture and allied activities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a cumulative package of Rs 20 lakh crore to provide relief to various segments of the economy battered by coronavirus lockdown. The package includes already announced PM Garib Kalyan Yojana providing grains and cash to poor and Rs 5.6 lakh crore stimulus provided through various monetary policy measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Saturday, 16th May 2020:

10:13 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

65 new positive cases of #COVID19 were reported in Odisha yesterday. Total number of positive cases in the state rise to 737, till 9 am today. Active cases in the state stand at 568 with 166 cured/recovered and 3 deaths: State Health Department

09:58 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Work for National Population Register (NPR) 2021 postponed in Uttar Pradesh in view of #COVID19 pandemic.

09:31 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

91 fresh cases of #Coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today till 9 am, taking total number of cases to 4838 out of which 1941 cases are active. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 125: Rajasthan Health Department

09:24 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference today at 4 PM. #EconomicPackage

09:23 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Spike of 3970 #COVID19 cases & 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85940, including 53035 active cases, 30153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2752 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

08:57 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Roads Organisation (BRO) has started the development work on Rajouri-Buddhal and Kandi road amid #COVID19 lockdown, employing around 500 labourers.

08:25 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

"We are sending a lot of ventilators to India, I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators" says US President Donald Trump.

07:55 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Police arrested 19 people and issued challans to owners of 547 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for allegedly defying coronavirus-induced lockdown. (PTI report)

06:53 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Three persons from Hazaribagh and one from East Singhbhum have tested positive for #COVID19 last night. Total cases stand at 215: Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Health Secretary, Jharkhand

06:49 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Bihar: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state rises to 1,033.

06:48 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Special train: As per Railway Ministry 825 trains have carried passengers from one place to other and nearly 13 lakh passengers have travelled using the railway services amid lockdown.

06:27 IST Saturday, 16 May 2020

Rajasthan: 213 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state; total rises to 4,747.