Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 75 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Jharkhand mounts to 1,103

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Monday hit a new high, crossing the 2.56 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 7,100-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 86,000 positive cases of infection and more than 3,000 deaths. As many as 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

According to the daily testing (molecular-based) update provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested until now, of which 1,08,048 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels, and restaurants are now set to reopen in most states from today after more than two months of sustained lockdown. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants, and hotels as they plan to open these establishments under relaxed guidelines from today. But a lot of details were also left to the discretion of the states to finetune.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 08, 2020 (Monday):

09:44 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9983 new #COVID19 cases; 206 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 256611, including 125381 active cases, 124095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7135 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:22 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Total 128 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Puducherry till date, of which 75 are active cases and 52 have been treated/discharged: Government of Puducherry

08:00 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Delhi: Jama Masjid has been re-opened today for devotees, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi: Jama Masjid has been re-opened today for devotees, as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed opening of places of worship from today with certain precautionary measures amid #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/jw1dSsDqBh — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

07:36 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple.

The government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today.

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath Temple. Government has allowed re-opening of places of worship from today. pic.twitter.com/tugUioZ59h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2020

07:26 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Delhi government had yesterday announced opening of its borders with neighbouring states; visuals from Delhi-Gurugram border.

06:44 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants situated outside containment zones can open from today. However, there will be a complete ban on gatherings: Tarun Pithode, District Collector, Bhopal

06:25 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Over 360 migrant labourers return to Odisha from Jammu in special flights. (PTI report)

06:23 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS: Sources (PTI report)

06:22 IST Monday, 08 June 2020

Jharkhand: 75 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state; count rises to 1,103.