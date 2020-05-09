Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 57 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan mounts to 3,636

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 59,000-mark on Saturday, while the death toll is nearing the 2,000-mark as well.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases witnessed a massive spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 19,000 positive cases of infection and more than 700 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 12,000-mark and the death toll is over 460. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that India's recovery rate from the COVID-19 disease is around 29.36%, insisting that "one out of every three hospitalised patients" have recovered from COVID-19 in the country till date.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, informed that as many as 216 districts have not reported any case of COVID-19 to date, adding further details regarding the preparatory measures in the nation's fight against the virus.

On the efficiency of plasma treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Joint Secretary stated that Project PLACID - Phase-II Open-Label Randomised Controlled Trial of ICMR has received the approval of COVID-19 National Ethics Committee.

On the preparations of a further rise in cases, Agarwal said the Indian Railways has converted 5,231 coaches into COVID Care Centres, which will be placed at 215 identified railway stations.

Railways have run 222 Shramik Special Trains for movement of stranded persons, more than 2.5 lakh people have made use of this facility so far.

India has launched its biggest repatriation mission - the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown. The process of bringing back stranded Indians to the country, through non-scheduled commercial flights and Indian Navy ships, had also started on Thursday.

In the first two flights of the Vande Bharat Mission, 363 Indians, who were stranded in UAE, were brought back on Air India flights that landed in Kerala.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Saturday, 9 May 2020:

09:28 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) issues revised discharge policy for #COVID19 patients.

09:23 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

57 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported today taking the total number of positive cases to 3636. The death toll is at 103: Rajasthan Health Department.

Area-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported today in Rajasthan:

Jaipur: 15Udaipur: 20Pali: 3Kota: 1Ajmer: 11Churu: 2Barmer: 1Rajsamand: 2Jalore: 1Dausa: 1

08:56 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

3,320 more COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in India rises to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged/migrated, and 1,981 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

07:34 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Under the 'Vande Bharat' mission, four flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today — Dhaka to Delhi (arrival at 1500 hrs), Kuwait to Hyderabad (arrival at 1830 hrs), Muscat to Cochin (arrival at 2050 hrs) and Sharjah to Lucknow (arrival at 2050 hrs). Four more flights are scheduled later — Kuwait to Cochin (arrival at 2115 hrs), Kaula Lampur to Trichy (arrival at 2140 hrs), London to Mumbai (arrival at 0130 hrs of 10th May) & Doha to Cochin (arrival at 0140 hrs of 10th May).

07:02 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Bihar: 24 new cases reported from the state which includes an 8-month old infant. The state's tally rises to 574. (PTI input)

07:00 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Delhi: COVID-19 cases in the national capital climb to 6,318; death toll mounts to 68.

06:59 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Porters at Jabalpur Railway Station say that they are facing a financial crisis, sought help from the state government.

06:53 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Tripura: 30 people, including 25 from BSF's 86th battalion, test positive for COVID-19 in the state. Tally at 118.

06:26 IST Saturday, 9 May 2020

Jharkhand: With 21 fresh infections, Jharkhand reports the highest single-day spike in COVID19 cases, tally rises to 153. (PTI report)