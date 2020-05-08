Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 448 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports highest-single day spike

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. The third phase of the nationwide lockdown with "considerable relaxations" is currently in place till May 17. However, governments are also keeping in place necessary curbs so as to not lose all the gains that have been achieved in the battle against the virus.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India is nearing the 53,000-mark, while the death toll has already topped the 1,700-mark as well. More than 15,000 patients have been cured or discharged, however. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan maintains that as many as thirteen states and Union Territories have not reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where the number of cases, having crossed the 16,500-mark with more than 600 deaths, witnessed a massive spike recently. Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

Meanwhile, in what is being termed as one of India's largest repatriation exercise to date, Indians stranded in different parts of the world due to the existing bans on air travel are being brought back to the country with Air India and the Union Ministry of External Affairs' joint initiative. The Indian Army is operating quarantine facilities for the citizens who are returning from different countries, as part of the initiative.

On the other hand, according to reports, an official of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has warned that coronavirus cases in India may peak in the months of June-July.

India, one of the four worst-affected countries in Asia, is worried about the exponential rise of cases in urban areas and a high fatality rate in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

The fact that it is spreading quickly among frontline workers including cops has also become a matter of concern. Fearing further spike in cases, state authorities are swiftly taking precautionary measures ahead of the arrival of migrants and non-residents next week.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Friday, 8 May 2020:

08:10 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

The first flight from Dhaka (Bangladesh) to Srinagar with 167 passengers will leave at 11 am with all medical students from Jammu and Kashmir.

07:11 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Vande Bharat Mission: Second flight carrying 182 stranded Indians landed in Kozhikode on Thursday

06:34 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Jammu-Kashmir to bear train cost of its people stuck in other states amid lockdown: The train cost of people of Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in other states due to lockdown will be taken care of, said Home Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir."Train services are being arranged for stranded persons of J&K, particularly from far off places. The government has decided to bear the cost of tickets, the returnees will not need to make any payments for their return journey by train," read an official statement. (ANI report)

06:31 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Special train for migrants: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur on Thursday.

Rajasthan: A Shramik Special Train, carrying 921 migrant workers from Telangana's Hyderabad, reached Jodhpur yesterday amid #CoronaLockdown. pic.twitter.com/SHbTMK2Cqg — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

06:30 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Gujarat: 275 new COVID19 cases reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally to 4,991; death toll climbs to 321 with 23 more fatalities. (PTI info)

06:29 IST Friday, 8 May 2020

Delhi: Highest single-day spike of 448 new COVID-19 cases in the national capital takes tally to 5,980; death toll rises to 66. (PTI info)