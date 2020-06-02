Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 2,361 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Maharastra crosses 70,000-mark

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the last two weeks.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.98 lakh-mark by Tuesday, while the death toll has topped the 5,600-mark as well. It is to be noted that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 70,000 positive cases of infection and more than 2,360 deaths. As many as 2,358 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 41,000-mark while the death toll has topped the 1,300-mark as well. The city reported as many as 1,413 cases on Monday alone.

The fifth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown is currently in place. By now, several restrictions that were earlier enforced have currently been eased and citizens were seen returning to their normal lifestyles in many parts of the country.

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 02, 2020 (Tuesday):

06:44 IST Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Jharkhand: Decision on opening religious places for the public in the state would only be taken after order on final lockdown, says Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (PTI report)

06:38 IST Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Bihar: COVID-19 tally reaches 3,945 in the state with 138 fresh cases, two new fatalities take death toll to 23.

06:34 IST Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Jharkhand: 51 fresh COVID19 cases in the state, total tally mounts to 661, the number of active cases stands at 400.