Highest one-day spike of 122 in COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra, cases reach 74,860

India is the 7th most-affected country while it was the 11 on the list on May 18.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the last two weeks.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 2.07 lakh-mark by Wednesday, while the death toll has breached the 5,800-mark as well. It is to be noted that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 72,000 positive cases of infection and more than 2,460 deaths. As many as 2,287 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 42,000-mark while the death toll has topped the 1,300-mark as well. The city reported as many as 1,117 cases on Tuesday alone.

Tamil Nadu is second in terms of the number of cases. Tamil Nadu reported 1,091 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the infection tally way past the 24,500-mark. The death toll has risen to 200 with 13 more COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi is the worst-affected Union Territory with more than 22,000 cases and 550 deaths while Gujarat has reported over 17,600 cases with more than 1,000 deaths.

Earlier last week, the Centre announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31.

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 03, 2020 (Wednesday):

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 74,860 (2,587 today)

Recoveries: 32,329 (996 today)

Deaths: 2,587 (122 today)

Active cases: 39,935

People tested: 4,97,276

Gujarat update:

Total cases: 18,117 (Last 24hrs-485)

Active cases: 4783

Deaths: 1122 (Last 24hrs-30)

Recovered: 12212 (Last 24hrs-318)

Ahmedbad: 13,063 cases, 910 deaths

Surat: 1794 cases, 80 deaths

Vadodara: 1140 cases, 42 deaths

Tamil Nadu goes past 25,000 cases, death toll surpasses 200

Total cases: 25872 (1286 cases today)

Active cases: 11345

610 discharged today; 14316 total

11 deaths today; total 208

5.28L samples tested in total

Chennai:

1012 cases today, total 17598

Active cases: 8405

15:44 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

With 177 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Bihar reaches 4,273

14:49 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

The total number of COVID19 positive cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 1066 including 795 active cases and 259 recovered: State Health Department

14:01 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

111 new cases of COVID19 reported till 1.55pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1672: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

13:18 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Tamil Nadu: Salons and beauty parlours reopen in Chennai following relaxations in lockdown; state govt has asked beauty parlours and salons to collect details of customers including Aadhaar number, phone number and address. #Unlock1

12:34 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Andhra Pradesh reports 79 new #COVID19 cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 3279, death toll is at 68: State COVID19 Nodal Officer

12:05 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

51 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Jharkhand today; the total number of cases rises to 726. Till date, 320 patients have recovered/discharged. Number of active cases is 401. Death toll is at 5: State Health Department

11:32 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

The total number of containment zones in Delhi is now 158; total 58 zones have been de-contained till date: Delhi Government. #COVID19

11:16 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, 47 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19. The total number of infected Police personnel has reached to 2,556: Maharashtra Police

10:54 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Assam has reported 48 new cases of #COVID19, taking total number of cases to 1561 including 337 recoveries and four deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1217: State Health Department

10:49 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Rajasthan reports 102 new #COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 9475. Number of active cases stand at 2766 and the death toll is at 203: State Health Department

10:34 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Delhi: Director-General of Health Services has released a revised strategy to be followed for #COVID19 testing in the national capital.

Delhi: Director-General of Health Services has released a revised strategy to be followed for #COVID19 testing in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/GkWZ3cO5eO — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

09:44 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

India reports 8,909 new #COVID19 cases & 217 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 207,615 including 101,497 active cases, 100,303 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,815 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

09:37 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Total 41,03,233 samples have been tested until now, of which 1,37,158 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)

09:27 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Along with permission for conducting #COVID19 testing using Cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) technique now Vasantrao Naik Govt Medical Hospital, Yavatmal has also been approved to conduct testing using Real-Time PCR: Medical Education&Drugs Dept, Maharashtra

08:37 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

A judge of Rohini Court tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself. Earlier his wife was found to be COVID-19 infected too. Both of them have quarantined themselves. Rohini Court Complex is following necessary protocols: Mahavir Singh Sharma, Rohini Bar Association President. (ANI)

08:20 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Bihar reports 177 new cases in the last 24 hours and 2 deaths, the total number of infected 4,096 death count at 24.

08:14 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Out of 115 samples tested, 9 more returnees from Chennai tested COVID-19 positive. Total number of positive cases stands at 58: S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland Health Minister

08:05 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Two persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Kinnaur district: Sonam Negi, Chief Medical Officer, Kinnaur.

The total number of cases in #HimachalPradesh rises to 247, of which 202 are active cases.

07:37 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

Security personnel check identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway. pic.twitter.com/PgtknoUlf9 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

07:32 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Repatriating the stranded Indians abroad amid COVID-19 outbreak, an Air India flight AI 1916 carrying 153 Indians from Dubai landed at Chandigarh International Airport today: Public Relations Office, Chandigarh International Airports Limited (CHIAL)

07:13 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Usually there are 32 Raitha Samparka Kendra, but now we've made 120 additional centres to ensure social distancing amid #COVID19 pandemic. As of today, we've stored nearly 14000 quintal seeds in our kendras&addl sales point. We have sufficient fertiliser: Jt Director of the dept

06:42 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

The US has reported at least 18,27,206 cases of coronavirus and the death count is at 1,06,028, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A total of 15,846 new COVID-19 cases and 863 more deaths were reported on Tuesday. (ANI)

06:36 IST Wednesday, 3 June 2020

West Bengal: 30 people, who were discharged from a #COVID19 dedicated hospital in Siliguri yesterday after recovering from the disease, felicitated by the staff and administration of the hospital.