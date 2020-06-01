Coronavirus in India LIVE: With 156 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Odisha reaches 2,104

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over the larger part of the last week.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India has crossed the 1.90 lakh-mark on Monday, while the death toll has topped the 5,400-mark as well. It is to be noted that India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 67,000 positive cases of infection and more than 2,200 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 39,000-mark while the death toll has topped the 1,200-mark as well.

The COVID-19-necessitated lockdown in the containment zones was extended for two more weeks till June 30 by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday.

The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', will have an economic focus.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 01, 2020 (Monday):

11:16 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

22 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam; taking the total number of cases to 1361. Number of active cases stand at 1169: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

10:51 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Odisha reports 156 new #COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2104: State Health Department

10:36 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

State Govt has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30. Restricted areas to be opened in phased manner in accordance with provisions of National Disaster Management Act & guidelines issued by District Magistrate&concerned department: Chief Minister's Office, Haryana

10:05 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)

09:43 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Chhattisgarh: Total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rise to 503 which includes 388 active cases, 114 discharged, and 1 death as per the State Health Department data.

09:24 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Spike of 8,392 new #COVID19 cases & 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:45 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Varanasi: Ganga Ghats remain deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra due to COVID-19 lockdown.

07:48 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Karnataka: KSR Bengaluru-Hubli Janshatbdi, the first train among 200 special trains to start today, leaves from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru) Railway Station today.

Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger train services from today.

06:55 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Haryana: State Government has allowed inter-state and inter-district travel. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar yesterday. #Unlock1

06:44 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Noida-Delhi border: Gautam Budh Nagar district administration yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut to combat the threat of coronavirus. As per a report of the district health department, 'source of infection in 42% of the #COVID19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi'.

06:41 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Sustained intake of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers, claims ICMR study. (PTI Report)

06:37 IST Sunday, 01 June 2020

Uttar Pradesh: With 39 more COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the district total rises to 453. (PTI report)