1320 new cases take Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 27,654

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the last two weeks. With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Friday hit a new high - 2,26,770, getting closer to Italy`s latest tally of over 2.34 lakh.

According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India's death toll has breached the 6,300-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with well over 80,000 positive cases of infection and more than 2,800 deaths. As many as 2,436 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

Earlier last week, the Centre announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31.

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants and hotels as they plan to open these establishments under relaxed guidelines from June 8.

The SOPs include measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff and guests inside the premises and proper crowd management.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 06, 2020 (Saturday):

22:30 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

1320 new cases of corona in Delhi today

Total number of positive cases: 27654

53 confirmed deaths, total death toll 761

349 patients recovered, total recovery 10664

20:11 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar

21 new cases in the last 24 hours

Total - 591

Active - 201

20:10 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Ghaziabad corona update

44 cases in the last 24 hours

Total - 442

Active - 136

18:35 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Tamil Nadu surpasses 30,000 cases; 20,000 in Chennai alone. 1458 new cases reported on Friday.

Active cases: 13503

5.76L samples tested

19 deaths (highest ever); total 251

Chennai

New cases 1146; 20993 total; active 10223

15:22 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Bihar: With 147 more cases, COVID-19 tally in Bihar rises to 4,745.

15:06 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital has so far reported 26,334 coronavirus cases and over 1,000 patients have been admitted to hospitals in the last three days. (ANI reports)

13:53 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Places of worship shall remain open only between 5 am and 8 pm. Maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20: Punjab Government

13:51 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Punjab Govt has issued guidelines for reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants & other hospitality services &shopping malls from June 8; Restaurants shall only be allowed to open for take away&home delivery as of now.

13:13 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state rise to 393 including 199 active cases and 185 recovered. The death toll is at 5: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

13:10 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, 161 new positive cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases in the state rise to 3588 including 1192 active cases, 2323 discharged and 73 deaths: State Health Department

12:15 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

As per Union Health Ministry guidelines, asymptomatic & mild symptom cases don't need hospitalization. Any mild or asymptomatic patient has to be discharged by the hospital within 24 hours of admission: Delhi Health Department #COVID19

11:53 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Manipur reports 11 new cases of #COVID19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143 including 91 active cases: State Government

11:43 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Jharkhand reports 95 new cases of #COVID19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State stands at 938 including 521 active cases, 410 recovered and 7 deaths: State Health Department

11:07 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, no police personnel tested positive for #COVID19, however, 2 personnel succumbed to the infection. Total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus is at 2,561; death toll stands at 33: Maharashtra Police

10:48 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

173 more #COVID19 cases reported in Odisha. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2781, including 1167 active cases, 1604 recovered & 10 deaths (other reasons in 2 cases): State Health Department

10:29 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Sale of tickets commenced at 5 pm yesterday for select destinations in USA, Canada, United Kingdom & Europe under Phase-3 of #VandeBharatMission. Our website experienced 6-7 times more activity & over 22,000 seats have been sold till 8 am: Air India

10:02 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

5 #COVID19 positive cases found in the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate (ED) situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, Delhi. The building was sanitized yesterday; it has been sealed till tomorrow.

10:00 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

India COVID-19 last 24 hours data: 9887 new COVID19 cases and 294 deaths in the last 24 hours.

09:20 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

India COVID-19 cases: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 2,36,657 which includes 1,15,942 active cases, 1,14,072 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 6,642 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

08:04 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Jharkhand: Coronavirus cases in the state rise to 936 which includes 509 active cases and 410 recovered cases. 93 new cases were reported from 11 districts on Friday. Death toll in the state at 7.

06:53 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Madhya Pradesh: A total of 35 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3,722 in the district. (ANI report)

06:21 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Tripura: 48 more people test positive for COVID-19 in the state, taking total number of cases in state to 695. (PTI report)

06:19 IST Saturday, 06 June 2020

Bihar: Death toll due to COVID-19 in the state rises to 29, number of cases climbs to 4,598 with 146 fresh infections. (PTI report)