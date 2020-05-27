With highest one-day spike of 105, Maharashtra death toll rises to 1,897

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India, although well into the fourth phase of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated nationwide lockdown, is quickly becoming one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots in the world.

Over the major part of the last week, the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.51 lakh-mark on Wednesday, while the death toll has topped the 4,300-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with over 54,000 positive cases of infection and nearly 1,800 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases is nearing the 33,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,000-mark as well.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Wednesday, 27th May 2020:

Government has decided to open all shops except the malls in Hyderabad from Thursday. People were crowding shops since the permission was given to open shops on an alternate basis, hence it has been decided to allow all shops to open: Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

Gujarat Update:

Total cases: 15,205 (Last 24hrs - 376)

Active cases: 6,720

Deaths: 938 (Last 24hrs - 23)

Recovered: 7,547 (Last 24hrs - 410)

Ahmedabad:

256 new cases, total now 11,097

Death toll: 764

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 56,948 (2190 new cases)

Death toll: 1897 (105 deaths today)

Discharged: 17,918

Active cases: 37,125

Mumbai update:

Total: 24,507

Death toll: 1097

15:42 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

West Bengal: Several arrangements, including preparations for social distancing norms, being done at Bagdogra Airport as domestic flights will resume operations from tomorrow in the state, amid #COVID19 lockdown.

15:34 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

In last 24 hours, 277 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 2790 active cases in the state, 3855 people have been cured/discharged till date. Death toll stands at 178: State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad

14:54 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

35 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state till 2 pm today; the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 7680: Rajasthan Health Department

14:15 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

38 new #COVID19 positive cases and 15 patients treated/cured in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 438, including 79 recovered and 4 deaths: Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19

13:24 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

A total of 792 #COVID19 positive cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, 310 recovered/discharged/migrated in this period. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 15257, including 7264 recovered/discharged/migrated & 303 deaths: Delhi Government

13:04 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

122 new #COVID19 cases and 1 death reported in Karnataka between 5 pm yesterday and 12 pm today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2405, including 1596 active cases & 45 deaths (2 due to 'non-COVID19' cause): State Health Department

12:44 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

The total number of COVID19 cases in the state stands at 247: Himachal Pradesh Health Department

11:50 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

In the last 24 hours, 68 new COVID19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 2787: State Health Department

11:45 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 cases in Jharkhand now at 437, including 258 active cases, 175 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths: State Health Department

11:08 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

In the last 24 hours, 75 police personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 have been reported. Total number of positive cases in Maharashtra Police rise to 1964 with death toll at 20. Total 849 personnel have recovered and 1095 cases are active: Maharashtra Police

10:40 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

4 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam. Total cases in the state now at 686, including 617 active cases, 62 discharged & 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister

10:37 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Total number of #COVID19 cases in Jharkhand now at 408, including 234 active cases, 170 recovered/discharged and 4 deaths: State Health Department

10:16 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

With the spike of 76 new positive cases of #COVID19 today, total number of positive cases in Odisha rises to 1,593. Active cases in the state stand at 853 along with 733 recoveries and 7 deaths: State Health Department

09:28 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

109 new COVID19 positive cases, 2 deaths reported in the state till 9 am today; the total tally of positive cases in the state rises to 7645: Rajasthan Health Department.

09:10 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

India COVID-19 data: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 151,767 which includes 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 4,337 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

07:02 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Maharashtra: COVID-19 death toll rises to 289 in Maharashtra's Pune district with 9 more fatalities; 327 new cases take tally 6,480.

06:45 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

North-East states: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang flagged off a Shramik Express for North East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1400 passengers: Andhra Pradesh Police.

06:42 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Haryana: 94 new COVID-19 cases, including 33 from Gurgaon reported in the state, taking the total tally to 1,305. (PTI input)

06:39 IST Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Number of COVID-19 cases in the state reaches 7,024; death toll 305. (PTI input)