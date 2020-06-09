With 51,100 COVID-19 cases, Mumbai crosses Wuhan tally

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread.

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly as the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over a major part of the past two weeks. With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday hit a new high, crossing the 2.66 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 7,400-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 86,000 positive cases of infection and more than 3,000 deaths. As many as 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the state in the past 24 hours.

According to the daily testing (molecular-based) update provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 47,74,434 samples have been tested until now, of which 1,08,048 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Shopping malls, religious places, hotels, and restaurants have now been reopened in most states from Monday after more than two months of sustained lockdown. The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants, and hotels as they opened these establishments under relaxed guidelines. But a lot of details were also left to the discretion of the states to finetune.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 09, 2020 (Tuesday):

Gujarat COVID-19 update:

Total cases: 21,044 (new cases 470)

Death toll: 1,313 (33 today)

Discharged: 14,373 (409 patients today)

Active cases: 5,358

People tested so far: 2,61,587

Mumbai crosses Wuhan tally. Mumbai now has 51,100 positive cases while Wuhan in China reportedly recorded 50,340 cases

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 90,787 (2259 cases today)

Death toll: 3289 (120 deaths today)

Recovered: 42,638 (1663 patients discharged today)

Mumbai update:

Total cases: 51,100

Death toll: 1,760

Karnataka update:

New Cases Reported- 161

Total Active Cases - 3248

Today’s Discharges - 164

Total Discharges - 2605

Today’s Covid Deaths - 02

Total Covid Deaths - 66

Death of Covid positive patient due to Non-Covid cause - 02

15:53 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

389 new COVID19 cases reported in the state last 24 hours: Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad

15:42 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

1871 Mumbai police personnel have been infected with #COVID19 so far, including 853 recovered & 21 deaths. 82 positive cases also reported among State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra

15:39 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Till today, we have distributed 14.53 million food packets and 605 tonnes of dry ration based on mapping of hunger calls in Delhi: Asif Mohd. Ali, DCP-Licensing, Delhi Police

15:32 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Uttarakhand: Deputy Commandant & Chief Instructor's Parade held at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun today. All the participants wore masks during the parade in view of the #COVID19 pandemic.

15:12 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's meeting with all political parties over prevailing #COVID19 situation, underway at his residence.

14:03 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

33 new cases have been reported in Assam today. Total number of positive cases rise to 2868, including 2076 active cases, 784 discharged, and 5 death: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

13:57 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Bihar reports 117 new #COVID19 positive cases today, taking the total number of cases to 5364: State Health Department

13:28 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Seven days back, a person had tested positive for #COVID19. We isolated the patient & took samples of all 26 members of the patient's family. Last night their report came & all have tested positive. They have been shifted to a hospital: Dr. Narottam Sharma, CMHO Jaipur #Rajasthan

12:56 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

A Central Industrial Security Force head constable succumbed to #COVID19. He was posted in CISF 1st reserve Battalion in Barwaha (Madhya Pradesh). He was admitted in the hospital for the anaemic issue and major surgery was also done: CISF

12:33 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Rajasthan reports 144 new #COVID19 positive cases and 5 deaths today, taking the total number of positive cases and deaths to 11020 and 251 respectively: State Health Department

12:30 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Himachal Pradesh detects 8 new positive cases today. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rises to 429 including 197 active cases, 223 recoveries, and 5 deaths: State Health Department

12:14 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain at State Disaster Management Authority meeting being held on #COVID19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread.

11:51 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sample has been collected for the COVID-19 test.

11:19 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

We were expecting that the beds in private hospitals would cater to patients up to 15 days but most of the beds reserved for #COVID19 patients have been used in 4-5 days. We have to further enhance the capacity now: Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain

10:31 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

No new #COVID19 case in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34: Maharashtra Police

09:35 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

India reports the highest single-day spike of 9987 new #COVID19 cases & 331 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 266598, including 129917 active cases, 129215 cured/discharged/migrated and 7466 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

07:30 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Delhi: People arrive at Ghazipur fruit and vegetable market to make purchases, amid the #COVID19 pandemic.

06:48 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Chhattisgarh: 104 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,197 in the state. According to the official data, the state has 858 active cases so far.

06:45 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Tripura: With the increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the state, the Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.

With the increase in number of #COVID19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones: Ratan Lal Nath, State Minister (8/6) pic.twitter.com/9xr4vAc3co — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

06:40 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine gets nod for clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug IIIM-290, to be used against pancreatic cancer, after successful completion of preclinical development: Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. (PTI input)

06:34 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Haryana government asks senior IAS officers to visit districts for a minimum of two days to supervise current arrangements and chalk out strategies to be put in place to contain COVID-19 spread.

06:33 IST Monday, 9 June 2020

Jharkhand: State reports the highest single-day spike with 147 COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,290. (PTI report)