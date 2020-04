Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With two more fatalities in Pune; COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra mounts to 283

The death toll due to COVID-19 crossed 700 and the number of infected cases topped the 23,000 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities.

Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

07:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Police use thermometer gun to screen people at Daryaganj vegetable market, amid #CoronaLockdown.

07:11 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

COVID-19 test kit: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI report)

06:41 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 68 after 5 more fatalities; cases in the district climb to 1,094 after the detection of 109 new infections. (PTI info)

06:38 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

The United States records 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the overall US death toll to 51,017: AFP news agency