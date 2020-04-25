Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With 61 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crosses 1,000-mark

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 775 and the number of infected cases topped the 24,500-mark in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At 10 AM on Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in India stood at 244,506 cases, which includes 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 775 deaths.

As many as 1,429 new cases 57 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities.

Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Saturday, April 25, 2020:

11:30 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

We've administered plasma therapy to 6 patients in Delhi, so far - 2 were given y'day, 2 the day before & 4 were given four days back. Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients&results are very encouraging: Delhi Health Min

We have administered plasma therapy to 6 patients in Delhi, so far. 4 patients were given the therapy four days back. Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients & results are very encouraging: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

11:25 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over #COVID19 underway at Health Ministry.

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over #COVID19 underway at Health Ministry.

11:01 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

MHA issues clarification on order allowing the opening of shops. MHA release states, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open".

10:57 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Karnataka: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar initiated phase 1 clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe #COVID19 patients, at BMC Victoria hospital today in Bengaluru.

10:30 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Bihar government is planning for plasma therapy at AIIMS, Patna: Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar to ANI

10:28 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People offer prayers at home and perform the rituals while staying indoors in Rameswaram, as the holy month of #Ramzan commences today. Mosques in the town are closed in the light of #CoronavirusLockdown.

Tamil Nadu: People offer prayers at home and perform the rituals while staying indoors in Rameswaram, as the holy month of #Ramzan commences today. Mosques in the town are closed in the light of #CoronavirusLockdown.

09:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

25 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far - 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar & Jodhpur & 4 in Kota. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2059: Rajasthan health department

25 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far - 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar & Jodhpur & 4 in Kota. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2059: Rajasthan health department

09:41 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into #CoronaLockdown. All shops registered under the Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, incl shops in residential complexes, neighborhood&standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Delhi: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into #CoronaLockdown. All shops registered under the Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, incl shops in residential complexes, neighborhood&standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

09:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People queue at a market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 from 6 AM & 9 PM.

09:08 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

1429 new #COVID19 cases & 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours as India's total number of positive cases stands at 24,506 (including 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths)

08:56 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi Air Cargo Import cleared 50 tonnes of #COVID19 import cargo at Delhi Airport imported by M/s HLL Life Care Ltd containing 5,45,000 units of medical isolation goggles & 5,30,000 units of masks. Ensuring ease of doing business the cargo was cleared in 1.30 hrs: Delhi Customs

08:55 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506 (including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:49 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on Centre freezing Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief hike till July 2021 (Source - AICC)

08:36 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Rajasthan: Streets in Jaipur wear a deserted look, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur dist has reported a total of 776 Coronavirus positive cases so far as the total tally of positive cases in the state stands at 2034.

Rajasthan: Streets in Jaipur wear a deserted look, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur dist has reported a total of 776 Coronavirus positive cases so far as the total tally of positive cases in the state stands at 2034.

08:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu, which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19

Jammu and Kashmir: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu, which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19

07:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Police use thermometer gun to screen people at Daryaganj vegetable market, amid #CoronaLockdown.

Delhi: Police use thermometer gun to screen people at Daryaganj vegetable market, amid #CoronaLockdown.

07:11 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

COVID-19 test kit: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI report)

06:41 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 68 after 5 more fatalities; cases in the district climb to 1,094 after the detection of 109 new infections. (PTI info)

06:38 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

The United States records 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the overall US death toll to 51,017: AFP news agency