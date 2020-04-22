COVID-19 cases in India rise to 20,471; death toll 652

Wednesday marks Day 8 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India neared the 20,000-mark on Wednesday while the death toll had crossed 600 last night.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 5,200-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. One of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

However, reports on Monday showed that after Dharavi, Ganesh Murti Nagar slum can become another hotspot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday added four more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 61.

Latur, Osmanabad, Hingoli, and Washim from Maharashtra have not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said during the daily briefing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to not perform tests via the Rapid Testing Kits in the coming two days. A variation of 6% - 71% detection rate has been found among positive samples of RT-PCR. Therefore, the ICMR will be sending teams to the field in the coming 2 days, where they will perform the test and identify problematic batches to validate the kits from different lots.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Wednesday, April 22, 2020:

Tamil Nadu corona update:

33 new cases, total recorded cases 1629

373 cases in Chennai(highest in state)

27 discharged today, 662 total discharged

Active cases - 946

Deaths - 18

Bihar COVID-19 cases rise to 141

Telangana COVID-19 latest update:

15 new positive cases today and one death.

Total cases 725, death toll 24

Gujarat update

Total cases - 2125

Recovered - 179

Active cases - 2125

Deaths - 103

431 new cases in the state today, tally now 5649

18 deaths of COVID-19 patients today, death toll 269

67 patients discharged today; 789 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery

Mumbai - 3683 cases, 161 deaths

Pune - 753 cases, 55 deaths

Total cases - 20,471

Cured - 3,960

Death toll - 652.

In the last 24 hours: 1486 news cases, 49 dead

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 17 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 126 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 8 Delhi 2156 611 47 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2272 144 95 11 Haryana 254 127 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 380 81 5 14 Jharkhand# 45 0 3 15 Karnataka 425 129 17 16 Kerala 427 323 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80 19 Maharashtra 5221 722 251 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 82 30 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 251 49 16 26 Rajasthan 1801 230 25 27 Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 28 Telangana 945 194 23 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 19 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1412 165 21 32 West Bengal 423 73 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 20471* 3960 652

Karnataka update

As of 5:00 PM of 22th April 2020, Cumulatively 427 COVID-19 Positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 17 deaths & 131 discharges.

Out of remaining 279 cases, 274 COVID-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and 5 in ICU.

9 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state from 21.04.2020, 5:00 PM to 22.04.2020, 5:00 PM.

15:08 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Central Government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers, carries imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty.

14:54 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

133 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far - 44 in Ajmer, 66 in Jaipur, 1 each in Bharatpur, Dausa & Sawai Madhopur, 3 in Jodhpur, 6 in Kota, 4 in Nagour, 7 in Tonk. Total no.of positive cases here stands at 1868, including 27 deaths & 328 discharged: State Health Dept

14:48 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

#UPDATE Five more persons tested positive for #COVID19; total number of cases in the state stands at 136. Contact tracing is being done: Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary, Health Department, Bihar

14:32 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

No new case of #COVID19 has been reported in the state in last seven days: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

13:53 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

#COVID19 patients, who go to private hospitals for their own treatment, shall the bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding CGHS (NCR rates) valid in NCR Delhi: Punjab's principal health secretary Anurag Agarwal

13:44 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Keeping in view the fact that so many journalists have tested #COVID19 positive in Maharashtra & Delhi, we have decided to test journalists for the infection in Rajasthan: State Health Minister Raghu Sharma

12:45 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The daily 4 pm Union Health Ministry media briefing has been canceled for today. The daily Health Ministry briefing was cancelled because there is a cabinet meeting and the subsequent briefing this evening which will carry the health ministry related information. Additional information will be given in press releases today: Government Sources

12:17 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Seven new positive cases have been reported in Karnataka. Total positive cases in the state stand at 425 which includes 17 deaths and 129 discharges: Government of Karnataka

12:07 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit quarantine facility at Dharavi transit camp.

A total of 180 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported till now in Dharavi area of Mumbai, with several people under quarantine.

12:05 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Indian Medical Association (IMA) withdraws their protest after their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan via video-conferencing today.

12:02 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Two dead and 56 new #coronavirus positive cases have been detected in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours. Total number of cases rise to 813 which includes 120 discharge and 24 deaths: Nodal Officer, COVID-19, #AndhraPradesh

11:57 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

An employee of the ministry who attended office on 15 April has tested positive for #COVID19 on 21 April. All necessary protocols are being stringently followed on-premises. All colleagues who came in contact are being asked to go into self-isolation as a precaution: Civil Aviation Min

11:50 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

A team of researchers led by Professor Soumitra Satapathi of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Roorkee has developed a portable #COVID19 screening booth in collaboration with the Roorkee Nagar Nigam for sample collection of the suspects: IIT Roorkee #Uttarakhand

11:38 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

As of today, there are a total of 2186 positive cases in Delhi, 75 of these were found yesterday. A total of 611 people - 28% of the patients have recovered. 27 patients are in ICU and 5 on ventilator: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

11:20 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Media persons are covering incidents relating to COVID19 in the country involving travel to containment zones, hotspots&other affected areas. It's advised that all such media persons may take health&related precautions while performing duties: Ministry of Information&Broadcasting

11:10 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting with 'COVID-19 management Team-11' of the state, over coronavirus pandemic

11:03 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

5 more deaths in Gujarat due to #COVID19, death toll rises to 95 in the state. 94 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported taking the state tally to 2272 which includes 144 cured patients and 95 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat

11:01 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

553 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra as the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 5229. 19 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours as the total death in the state rises to 251: Public Health Dept, Govt of Maharashtra

10:22 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah interacted with doctors & Indian Medical Association (IMA) through video conferencing. He appreciated their good work. He also assured them security & appealed to them to not to do even symbolic protest as proposed by them, govt is with them.

09:54 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

A 53-year-old man who had tested positive for #COVID19 passed away last night. Death toll in Pune district rises to 55: Health Officials, Pune

09:41 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

An assistant police inspector deployed at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for #COVID19. Her 6 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at quarantine center: Mumbai Police

09:35 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Jammu & Kashmir: Inmates of Amphalla Jail in Jammu are stitching masks for frontline workers who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Saleem Ahmad Beigh, Jail Superintendent says, "more than 600 masks are stitched daily. In the last month, we made and supplied 15,000 to 20,000 masks"

09:28 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Out of the 704 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 12 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

09:18 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

64 new #COVID19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, as of 9 AM. Total cases in the state now at 1799, including 274 recovered, 97 discharged and 26 deaths: State Health Department: Rajasthan Health Department

09:03 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet. A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat #COVID19: PM Narendra Modi

09:01 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

I've written a letter to Maharashtra CM that entry of patients is done as 'suspected COVID' but their swab isn't taken on time&after their death, their body is released as 'suspected COVID'. I've also sent 2 case papers to CM.There are around 100 such cases: Devendra Fadnavis,BJP

08:28 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

50 deaths and 1383 new cases reported in last 24 hours as India's total number of positive cases stands at 19,984 (including 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths)

08:18 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 19,984 (including 15474 active cases, 3870 cured/discharged/migrated and 640 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:00 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

3 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Odisha. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 82 (including 30 cured/discharged and 1 death): State health department

07:56 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Jharkhand: Hindpiri area in Ranchi has been identified as a containment zone. The first #COVID19 positive case of the state was reported from this area. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 46 so far (including 2 deaths).

07:41 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Delhi-Gautam Budh Nagar/Noida border has been completely closed by Gautam Budh Nagar administration as a preventive measure against #COVID19. SI Gurmukh Singh says "Only those with passes, media personnel, doctors, sanitation workers, and vehicles carrying fruits/vegetables are being allowed"

07:22 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) yesterday visited different parts of the Kolkata in West Bengal 'to make an on the spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'. IMCT had arrived without any prior consultation with us and, therefore, there was neither such opportunity to provide any logistic support as envisaged in the order dated 19th April 2020 nor the team asked for any help: WB Chief Secy to Union Home Secy, in a letter dated April 21

07:00 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Delhi: Police are conducting checks at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Traffic movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been completely prohibited, only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed. #Coronavirus

06:48 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Y Naik met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his deputy V Muraleedharan to assure that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the Indian seafarers stranded in different parts of the world.

"As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for sign-in and sign-off of Indian Seafarers at Indian Ports and their movement issued on April 21 late night all the Indian Seafarers including Goan brothers on various cruise boats/liners etc around Indian shores will be brought onshore or join a vessel with all due care," said Naik in a statement, reported by PTI.

06:47 IST Wednesday, 22 April 2020

The US has recorded more than 8,00,000 confirmed cases of #COVID19 and 44,845 deaths so far. Nearly 40,000 new cases reported between Monday 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins University