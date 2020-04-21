Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With 472 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra mounts to 4,676

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 17,500-mark on Monday while the death toll reached 559.

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 4,500-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Monday added six more districts to the list from where no coronavirus case has been reported in the last 14 days despite having a positive case earlier, taking the total number to 62

As per data on April 19, 2020, the rate in 18 states is better than the national average. These states are: Delhi at 8.5 days, Karnataka at 9.2 days, Telangana at 9.4 days, Andhra Pradesh at 10.6 days, Jammu & Kashmir at 11.5 days, Punjab at 13.1 days, Chhattisgarh at 13.3 days, Tamil Nadu at 14 days and Bihar at 16.4 days, he said. The rate is less than 20 days in nine states/UTs, between 20 and 30 days in 7 states/ UTs and more than 30 days in Odisha and Kerala, Aggarwal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on April 14 announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Tuesday marks Day 7 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

11:26 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

6 more deaths in Gujarat due to #COVID19, death toll rises to 77. 127 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total of positive cases to 2066 including 131 recoveries/discharges and 77 deaths: Health Department, Gujarat

11:10 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

There are a total of 2081 positive cases in Delhi, out of these 78 cases were found yesterday These 78 positive cases were found out of the 1397 samples tested on Monday. Out of all the patients admitted at hospitals, 26 are in ICU & 5 on ventilator: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister

11:04 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

472 more #COVID19 cases reported in Maharashtra till 10 am today, taking total positive cases in the state to 4676. 9 more deaths have been reported, taking the total death toll in the state to 232: Public Health of Department, Government of Maharashtra

10:51 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

West Bengal: Rapid antibody tests for #COVID19 being done at Belgachia in Kolkata, which is one of the sensitive areas.

West Bengal: Rapid antibody tests for #COVID19 being done at Belgachia in Kolkata, which is one of the sensitive areas. pic.twitter.com/iV20aznAR6 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

10:33 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Three police personnel in the Nabi Karim area have tested positive for #COVID19. Their test results came yesterday: Delhi Police

Nabi Karim area is one of the 84 containment zones in the national capital.

10:22 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

25 hospital staff including 19 nurses tested positive for #COVID19 in Ruby Hall Clinic: Bomi Bhote, Chief Executive Officer, Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune

10:06 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

In our continuous endeavour to ramp up #COVID19 testing, upon receiving the first set of rapid test kits from ICMR day before yesterday, 78 rapid tests were carried out yesterday—64 in Howrah&14 in Kolkata. Only 2 cases were found positive, both from Kolkata: Health Dept, West Bengal

10:01 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

As on April 20, total samples collected in Arunachal Pradesh are 439 of which 405 tested negative, 0 tested positive and results of 34 are awaited: Chief Minister Pema Khandu

09:57 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Odisha's first health update of the day: Five new positive cases found in Balasore. The total no of positive cases stands at 79 (all are close relatives of previous positive cases) -- 34-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 12-year-old male, 34-year-old female, and a 26-year-old male.

09:42 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

7 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur district today, taking the total number of positive cases here to 88: District Information Office, Nagpur

09:35 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Out of the 754 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 8 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

09:29 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

52 #COVID19 positive cases reported today in Rajasthan so far-4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer & Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour & Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur. Total positive cases rises to 1628, including 25 deaths, 205 recovered: State health dept

52 #COVID19 positive cases reported today in Rajasthan so far-4 in Bhilwara, 2 each in Dausa, Jaisalmer & Tonk, 34 in Jaipur, 1 each in Jhunjhunu, Nagour & Sawai Madhopur and 5 in Jodhpur. Total positive cases rises to 1628, including 25 deaths, 205 recovered: State health dept pic.twitter.com/OKGzGFdhri — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

08:53 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported in last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 18,601 (including 14759 active cases, 3252 cured/discharged/migrated and 590 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:44 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Five more positive cases from Rajpura in Patiala. 5 positive cases from same source which came positive. All asymptotic. Same line of contact tracing: KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab #COVID19

08:38 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics has started an initiative called 'COVID-19 Drive-Thru Collection Point' on Western Express Highway in Goregaon to collect samples of people. Mohammed Rizwan, technician says, "This is a drive-through process wherein we collect samples." #Maharashtra

Mumbai: Suburban Diagnostics has started an initiative called 'COVID-19 Drive-Thru Collection Point' on Western Express Highway in Goregaon to collect samples of people. Mohammed Rizwan, technician says, "This is a drive-through process wherein we collect samples." #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5S4ZnIkvrp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

08:04 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra

#WATCH: Police perform 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid #Coronaviruslockdown in Thane, today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/aqHk6SFZom — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

07:57 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Police personnel check the passes and identity cards of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, amid the movement of vehicles during #Coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi: Police personnel check the passes and identity cards of people at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, amid the movement of vehicles during #Coronavirus lockdown. pic.twitter.com/LaESo50Nzp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

07:32 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Karnataka: A man in Mangaluru, who was discharged from Wenlock Dist Hospital after making full recovery from #COVID19, thanks the doctors, nurses&other medical staff of the hospital. Says "They treated me very well. Nurses & doctors are struggling day and night to save our lives"

07:12 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown

#WATCH Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today; the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/beQQmwzGbF — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

07:10 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

One COVID-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families advised to remain in self-isolation as mandated by the Health Ministry’s guidelines as a precautionary measure: Sources (ANI input)

07:06 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

COVID-19 Global data: Total number of cases at 2,473,209, total fatalities stand at 170,042. US cases rise to 7844,599.

06:49 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Azadpur Sabzi Mandi to now remain open for 24 hours. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am; vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm

06:46 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

PM-KISAN SCHEME: 8.89 crore farmer families have been benefitted during coronavirus lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme and an amount of Rs 17,793 crores has been released so far, informed Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. (ANI input)

06:43 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Maharashtra: Coronavirus case tally crosses 3,000-mark in Mumbai as 155 new cases get reported; death toll reaches 138 after the addition of 7 fatalities, said BMC.

06:41 IST Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the national capital rise to 2081; death toll climbs to 47.