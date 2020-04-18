Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With 41 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan mounts to 1,270

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the central government on Friday put up additional activities -- such as collection, harvesting of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers -- in the list of exempted activities during the coronavirus lockdown, aiming to keep the economy afloat during these tumultuous times.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country neared the 14,000-mark on Saturday with the death toll reaching 480. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Famly Welfare, 991 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Notably, this comes amid reports that citizens -- commoners and political leaders alike -- continue to violate social distancing norms and lockdown protocols. While a massive crowd was witnessed at a religious festival in Karnataka's Kalburgi on Thursday, the state on Friday witnessed similar scenes at the wedding ceremony of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son. Several fruits and vegetable markets across the nation, too, continue to function as normal attracting a large crowd daily.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das had also a day earlier announced the second set of relief measures aimed at alleviating economic pain caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Making an assessment of the current economic situation, the governor had said that the macroeconomic and financial landscape has deteriorated, precipitously in some areas; but light still shines through bravely in some others. The governor noted that the IMF is projecting positive growth for India, highest in G20 economies, despite the global economy being in deep recession.

According to the IMF’s global growth projections, in 2020, the global economy is expected to plunge into the worst recession since the Great Depression, far worse than the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. In this situation, India is among the handful of countries that are projected to cling on to positive growth (at 1.9%).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Saturday, 18 April 2020

Total number of positive cases in Nagpur district is 63 including 1 death, 12 discharged: District Information Office Nagpur, #Maharashtra

#Maharashtra Four new COVID19 positive cases reported in Nagpur today: Nagpur Municipal Corporation

Punjab Department of Higher Education has issued a show-cause notice to Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar for 'violating government orders & putting in danger lives of about 3200 people' by 'not shutting down completely'. #CoronaLockdown

41 more #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths (in Jaipur) reported in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1270 & deaths to 19. Of the 2 deaths today, one patient had chronic kidney disease and the other had acute diabetes: State Health Department

Mumbai: People at Byculla vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India mounts to 14,378, which includes 11,906 active cases, 1,992 cured/migrated/discharged patients and 480 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 991 cases and 43 deaths were reported: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

#Karnataka: Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B has ordered that student hostels at Gulbarga University and Central University of Karnataka to be temporarily converted into quarantine centres.

21 serving personnel tested positive for #COVID19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic & have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 7th April. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for #COVID19. The entire living block was immediately put under quarantine, containment zone & INS Angre under lockdown. Action being taken as per established protocol. No cases of infection onboard ships and submarines: Indian Navy

Delhi: People at Ghazipur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May 2020.

20 Navy personnel have tested positive for #COVID19 at a naval base in Mumbai. The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested: Navy officials

Maharashtra total confirmed cases of COVID-19: 3320New cases in Maharashtra today: 118The number of deaths in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours: 7Total number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai: 2085Total deaths in Mumbai till now due to COVID-19: 122The number of deaths in Mumbai in the past 24 hours: 5

Immigrants: 2 out of 41 Pakistani repatriated from India found COVID positive. India to test immigration authorities and drivers who helped repatriate 41 Pakistani.

The US announces $19 billion relief for farmers: US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the struggling agriculture industry amid the coronavirus crisis. In a press conference on Friday (April 17), Trump said that the government "will be implementing a $19 billion relief program for our great farmers and ranchers as they cope with the fallout of the global pandemic."

Bihar: With two more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 85. The contact tracing of two new cases, who were infected with the virus after coming in contact with corona positive patients, is underway. Out of the 85 cases in the state 46 are active cases 37 cured cases and the death toll stands at 2.

Data:

29 in Siwan, cured 129 in Begusarai, cured 117 in Muger, cured 66 in Patna, cured 55 in Gaya, cured 43 in Gopalganj, all cured3 in Nawada, cured 17 in Nalanda, cured 21 case each in Saran, Laxhisarai, Bhagalpur, Vaishali, Buxar - all cured