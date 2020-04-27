Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: With 36 new cases, COVID-19 tally in Rajasthan mounts to 2,221

As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread like wildfire in India, the central and state governments are respectively amping up all of their efforts to check potential contamination. A nationwide lockdown is in place, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, who had declared an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 13 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India neared the 28,000-mark on Monday, while the death toll had topped the 850-mark on this day. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,396 new cases and 48 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

In India, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus spread where cases have crossed the 8,000-mark. Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state. Notably, one of the real challenges in Mumbai is controlling the disease contamination in Asia's biggest slum -- Dharavi, which is an extremely densely-populated region.

State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, adding that a special team of expert doctors has been formed. He also said that further decisions on the lockdown will be taken only after May 3.

However, a few states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that the situation remains under control. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a meeting with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing today. The meeting is said to be focused on deciding the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus as well as strategies to exit from the current lockdown in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that 283 districts in the country haven't reported a single case of coronavirus till now. The minister also apprised that as of now, the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1%, compared to 7% at the global level.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Monday, April 27, 2020:

09:51 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Breaking: IMCT arrives at Boro Maa COVID Special Hospital at Pashkura in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. They will conduct field inspection of the COVID hospital & will also interact with the patients admitted there.

09:39 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Blood samples of 4 #COVID19 survivors have tested positive for antibodies. Their plasma will now be used to treat other patients. BMC appeals to others also who've recovered to come forward&help others recover by opting for Plasma Donation: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

09:30 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

13 new #COVID19 cases reported in Bihar today, taking the total number of cases to 290: Sanjay Kumar, Bihar Principal Secretary (Health)

09:20 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Out of the 461 samples tested yesterday for #COVID19, results of 6 are positive: King George's Medical University, Lucknow

09:19 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

36 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2221: Rajasthan Health Department

08:48 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 27,892 (including 20835 active cases, 6185 cured/discharged/migrated and 872 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:30 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

First COVID19 positive case reported in Jamtara; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 83: Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

08:28 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Breaking: ICMT presently camping in Kolkata begins field visit today. The team has started from BSF’s office in Kolkata neither has a Kolkata Police escort or nor is accompanied by any Bengal state govt official. They are moving towards Uluberia in Howrah.

08:13 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

#Delhi Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the 3 OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients & attendants from today: NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi

08:02 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

5 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Balasore District of the state; the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 108 (including 72 active cases, 35 recovered, 1 death): Odisha Health Department

07:04 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Students from Assam who were stranded in Kota, return back to their hometown on Monday as state government made special arrangements for their travel amid lockdown.

06:53 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

39 health workers of Ambedkar hospital quarantined after 30 staff were tested positive. 58 health workers of Jagjeevan Ram Hospital also tested positive. A total of 88 health workers in 2 Delhi hospitals have tested corona positive.

06:45 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

COVID-19 Vaccine: Trials of Mycobacterium w vaccine for coronavirus COVID-19 treatment to begin soon, says PGIMER Chandigarh.

06:43 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Maharashtra: State government to give 50 lakh compensation to the family of two policemen who died due to COVID-19 infection.

06:41 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Bihar: 3 more COVID-19 cases reported in the state which includes females aged 12,13,17 years and they are the residents of Sadar bazaar, Jamalpur, Munger.

06:33 IST Sunday, 27 April 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be engaging with the Chief Ministers of multiple states in a video-conference at 10 AM to discuss the COVID-19 situation on the ground. This is the fourth such meeting of the Prime Minister with the state chiefs - the first meeting was on March 20 and the second on April 2, while the third and fourth meetings took place on April 11 and April 27 respectively.