Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: 811 new cases take Maharashtra's tally to 7,628

The Health Ministry said that 15 districts across the country have not reported any fresh case in the last 28 days.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 775 and the number of infected cases topped the 24,500-mark in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At 10 AM on Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in India stood at 244,506 cases, which includes 18,668 active cases, 5,063 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 775 deaths.

As many as 1,429 new cases 57 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths.

Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities.

Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India

A nationwide lockdown is imposed across the country till May 3 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The government said on Friday that the lockdown has been effective in slowing down the infection rate in the country.

Coronavirus in India LIVE updates: All you need to know about COVID-19 related developments on Saturday, April 25, 2020:

21:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi government to implement MHA's latest guidelines. Stand-alone shops and shops in residential areas to remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zone.

20:10 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. The death toll rises by 22 to 323.

19:50 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state government has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to finalise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to bring back Goans stuck in different countries due to the COVID-19 situation. Sawant said the government had prepared a foolproof SOP for crew members stranded on ships.

19:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra till now

19:10 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Jharkhand: COVID-19 cases rise to 63 after 4 more people test positive in Ranchi.

18:55 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Madhya Pradesh: Till date, 1945 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 99 people have lost their lives. Indore has recorded 1085 cases and 57 deaths while in Bhopal, there are 388 cases and 9 deaths.

18:25 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Maharashtra: Seven new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours in Vasai Virar near Mumbai, three of them in Vasai, two in Virar, and two in Nalasopara. The total number has now reached 110 in the Vasai Virar area.

18:06 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Mumbai: 21 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours have been reported in Mumbai's biggest hotspot Dharavi. The total number of corona positive patients in Dharavi now stands at 241 whereas 14 people have died so far.

16:01 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

1778 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state, so far out of which 1504 are active cases. 248 people have been cured/discharged. 26 deaths have been reported out of which most deaths were due to comorbidity or old age: Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad

15:52 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Goa Government issues order to all the gymnasiums, cinema theatres, public swimming pools, both stand alone and in hotels,resorts etc. Casinos, spa & massage parlours/salons, river cruises, night clubs & multiplexes to remain shut till further orders. #COVID19

14:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

West Bengal: An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visits the house of a woman who lost her life due to #COVID19 in Kalimpong.

14:35 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

27 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far- 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar & Jodhpur, 4 in Kota & 1 each in Bharatpur & Jaipur. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2061: Rajasthan Health Department

14:02 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

15 new positive cases have been reported from 24th April 5 PM to 25th April 12 noon. Till date 489 #COVID19 positive cases have been confirmed, including 18 deaths and 153 discharges: Government of Karnataka

13:58 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

There will be no relaxation in the guidelines of lockdown, in Lucknow. The system which has been followed so far, will continue to be followed: District Magistrate of Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash

13:55 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Hair salons & barber shops render services. Our order is applicable on shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barber shops & hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too:: Joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs

12:45 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation: Office of CM Yogi Adityanath #COVID19

12:27 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

394 new positive cases & 18 deaths reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 6817, including 301 deaths: Maharashtra Public health department

12:21 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

61 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of #COVID19 positive cases in the state rises to 1016, including 31 deaths and 171 discharged: State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh

12:14 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Jama Masjid remains closed for public amid #CoronaLockdown. Today is the first day of the holy month of #Ramzan.

12:11 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

12:00 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People throng B.B. Kulam farmers market in Madurai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 between 6 AM & 9 PM.

11:57 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It's also the time to pray for the safety of people across the world from coronavirus. Religious and social leaders and even the Centre have appealed to people to offer prayers with prevention and precaution at home: Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

11:30 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

We've administered plasma therapy to 6 patients in Delhi, so far - 2 were given y'day, 2 the day before & 4 were given four days back. Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients&results are very encouraging: Delhi Health Min

11:25 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over #COVID19 underway at Health Ministry.

11:01 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

MHA issues clarification on order allowing the opening of shops. MHA release states, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open".

10:57 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Karnataka: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar initiated phase 1 clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe #COVID19 patients, at BMC Victoria hospital today in Bengaluru.

10:30 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Bihar government is planning for plasma therapy at AIIMS, Patna: Bihar Principal Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar to ANI

10:28 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People offer prayers at home and perform the rituals while staying indoors in Rameswaram, as the holy month of #Ramzan commences today. Mosques in the town are closed in the light of #CoronavirusLockdown.

09:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

25 new #COVID19 positive cases reported in Rajasthan today so far - 8 in Ajmer, 2 in Dholpur, 1 in Dungarpur, 5 each in Jhalawar & Jodhpur & 4 in Kota. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2059: Rajasthan health department

09:41 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Hardware shops in Laxmi Nagar open after about a month into #CoronaLockdown. All shops registered under the Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/UTs, incl shops in residential complexes, neighborhood&standalone shops have now been exempted from lockdown restrictions.

09:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: People queue at a market in Chennai to buy essentials. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in the city from April 26 to April 29 from 6 AM & 9 PM.

09:08 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

1429 new #COVID19 cases & 57 deaths reported in the last 24 hours as India's total number of positive cases stands at 24,506 (including 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths)

08:56 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi Air Cargo Import cleared 50 tonnes of #COVID19 import cargo at Delhi Airport imported by M/s HLL Life Care Ltd containing 5,45,000 units of medical isolation goggles & 5,30,000 units of masks. Ensuring ease of doing business the cargo was cleared in 1.30 hrs: Delhi Customs

08:55 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 24,506 (including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

08:49 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

I sincerely believe it is not necessary at this stage to impose hardships on government servants and also on the armed forces people: Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh on Centre freezing Dearness Allowance & Dearness Relief hike till July 2021 (Source - AICC)

08:36 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Rajasthan: Streets in Jaipur wear a deserted look, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. Visuals from Ajmeri Gate, Raja Park, Ramganj, Vaishali Nagar. Jaipur dist has reported a total of 776 Coronavirus positive cases so far as the total tally of positive cases in the state stands at 2034.

08:15 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Police surveillance tightened in Bathindi area of Jammu, which has been identified as a 'red zone'. #COVID19

07:54 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Delhi: Police use thermometer gun to screen people at Daryaganj vegetable market, amid #CoronaLockdown.

07:11 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

COVID-19 test kit: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI report)

06:41 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

Maharashtra: Death toll in Pune rises to 68 after 5 more fatalities; cases in the district climb to 1,094 after the detection of 109 new infections. (PTI info)

06:38 IST Saturday, 25 April 2020

The United States records 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the overall US death toll to 51,017: AFP news agency