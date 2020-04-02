Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global death toll crosses 50,000, nearly 14,000 in Italy

In a staggering hike, the number of 'confirmed' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the world crossed nine lakh on Wednesday at around 11:30 PM. It is worth noting that it just took a little over 24 hours for the number of global cases to jump from eight lakh to nine lakh. As statistics display on Thursday, the number of positive COVID-19 in the US has now crossed two lakh, while it crossed one lakh in and Spain. Italy, too, crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases last evening.

India witnessed the maximum number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (March 31 midnight to April 1 midnight) with 437 new infections reported from different parts of the country taking the total to 1834 with 41 deaths, according to the latest government update.

The state-wise division of the COVID-19 cases in India is provided here:

Name of State / UT Total confirmed cases (includes 55 foreigners) Cured/Discharged/Migrated Death Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 Assam 5 0 0 Bihar 24 0 1 Chandigarh 16 0 0 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 Delhi 219 8 4 Goa 5 0 0 Gujarat 87 8 7 Haryana 43 21 0 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 Jharkhand 1 0 0 Karnataka 110 9 3 Kerala 265 25 2 Ladakh 13 3 0 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 Maharashtra 335 42 13 Manipur 1 0 0 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 4 0 0 Puducherry 3 1 0 Punjab 46 1 4 Rajasthan 108 3 0 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 Telengana 107 1 3 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 West Bengal 53 6 3 Total 2069 156 53

Efforts to trace hundreds of invitees to the Nizamuddin Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in New Delhi, which is emerging as one of the coronavirus hotspots in India, continued as a nationwide hunt across states have identified more than 6,000 people who attended the congregation. According to the ministry officials, cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during the lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said.

The global death toll has crossed 50,000. Italy is the most affected with almost 14,000 deaths. 9.9 lakh confirmed cases so far.

Cases in India cross 2000. Total confirmed cases are 2069. 53 deaths so far, while 156 people have been cured.

960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat: Union Home Ministry

15:54 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

An Aircraft from Hindon Air Force Station has carried vegetables and essential commodities items to Leh, Ladakh: Aviation Ministry official.

15:40 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

I have appointed Pulikeshi Nagar ACP Tabarak Fathima to investigate the matter. A case will be registered&action will be taken. Asha workers will be protected by the police to carry out their functions: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

15:37 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

M Goutham Kumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor on reports that BBMP workers are working without proper safety gear: No they are 100% using them. They are washing their hands & using gloves & masks. All precautionary measures are being taken.

15:23 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

We are taking the responsibility of all migrants workers here in the state. We will provide them all facilities including food and medical facilities: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

15:20 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Hubli: South-West Railway Zone is converting 312 train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against #Coronavirus. Out of 312, 120 coaches will be converted into isolation wards at the Hubli railway workshop.

15:08 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind & Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will hold a video-conference from Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow with Governors, Lieutenant Governors & Administrators to bolster the efforts at the Central & State levels on #CoronavirusPandemic: President's Secretariat

14:26 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

391 persons who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined. 11 out of 91 persons who were tested in Bidar are COVID19 positive: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

14:15 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

A resident doctor of the Physiology Department of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has tested positive for #COVID19. He is admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. His family will also be screened: AIIMS Sources

14:11 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Odisha: Two dedicated hospitals, with 650 beds capacity, operationalised to provide free treatment to #COVID19 patients in Bhubaneswar &Cuttack today. Visuals from COVID-19 Hospital of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaneswar. The state has four #COVID19 cases.

13:57 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Preeti Sudan, Secretary at Ministry of Health & Family Welfare writes to Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs with directions of the Supreme Court on redressal of grievances of migrant laborers in different parts of the country.

13:42 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu tweets after the video conference meeting of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

13:36 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

A govt employee hanged himself in his office in Nakur police station area in Saharanpur yesterday. In a suicide note, he wrote that he was afraid of coronavirus. His family members said that he was in depression for a long time: Dinesh Kumar P, Senior Superintendent of Police

13:35 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Mumbai: One arrested on charges of attacking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) team yesterday which had reached Dharavi to seal the building where the COVID-19 positive patient was found. Case registered under various sections of IPC. 7 to 8 more people are wanted in this case

13:33 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Telangana: People who are under quarantine at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad offer namaaz.

13:30 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Exams of 7th & 8th standard (under Karnataka State Board) have been canceled, children will be promoted to the next standard without exams: Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister (file pic)

13:22 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Delhi: Police personnel sanitize Nizamuddin Markaz area which emerged as a #coronavirus hotspot post-Tablighi Jamaat event last month. 29 of those who attended this event have tested positive till now in the national capital as per Delhi Health minister, Satyendar Jain.

12:47 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Kerala High Court stays the state govt order to allow sale of liquor to people suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome after they produce the certificate to the effect that they are suffering from the syndrome. The stay is for a period of three weeks.

12:39 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

We've 216 #COVID19 patients out of which 188 belong to one group (attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event). We had received reports of 24 patients from the group out of which 23 tested positive. This is alarming: Dr. JC Passey*, Medical Director of Delhi's LNJPN Hospital

12:27 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Second #COVID19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker has been found positive for the virus, he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official

12:02 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meetings with Chief Ministers via video conferencing, on the COVID19 situation in the country. Home Minister Amit Shah & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present.

11:44 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservations for the post-lockdown period. It is to clarify that reservation for journeys after 14th April was never stopped and is not related to any new announcement: Ministry of Railways

11:42 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting being held via video conferencing. Party Interim President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders are attending the meeting. (Picture Source - All India Congress Committee)

11:30 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Tamil Nadu: Wearing a coronavirus-themed helmet and carrying 'coronavirus shield & mace', Police Inspector Rajesh Babu visits different markets in the Villivakkam area of Chennai to spread awareness about the disease.

11:29 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

We meet today in the midst of unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater. To fight COVID-19, there is no alternative to constant and reliable testing. Our doctors, nurses, and health workers need all the support. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks must be provided to them on a war footing: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi at Congress Working Committee meeting (via video conferencing).

11:18 IST Thursday, 2 April 2020

Tablighi Jamaat returnees update from Maharashtra: 200 people have been found in the Konkan region. This includes Thane (139), Raigad (42), Palghar (16), and Ratnagiri (3). 50 of these people have been isolated. The medical report of all is still awaited. The 21 foreign nationals in Thane include 13 from Bangladesh and eight from Malaysia. There were also two Indians from Assam who had attended the Tablighi event. They were found staying in two masjids in Mumbra. They had come to Delhi via Kolkata and arrived in Thane on March 10.

Maharashtra: A Mumbai Police Head Constable, Bapu Saheb Dangre has donated Rs 10,000 to Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund. He handed over the cheque to State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

All 17 foreign nationals from Kyrgyzstan who were present at the Tablighi Jamaat event test negative for coronavirus in Patna. The samples were collected on 31st March. The reports are as follows — seven samples were taken from Phulwarisharif in which all reports are negative. 10 samples were taken from Samanpura, all reports are negative. So out of 17, all tested negative for COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu: 17 people have returned to Rameswaram after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. Two of the returnees have been tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to District Government Hospital. 15 others are in isolation: District Collector Veeraragavarav

We are monitoring 362 people who had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Out of 27 people from Bidar who had attended, 11 have tested positive for COVID-19, while results of 16 others are awaited. Total positive cases in the state are 121: B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister

One person (85-year-old) from Alwar who had tested positive for COVID-19 has unfortunately died. He had a comorbid condition of brain stroke paralysis: Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department

32 people were tested positive yesterday in Delhi out of which 29 people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. A total of 700 possibly infected & confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in different hospitals in Delhi: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

21 more COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 132: Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer

Maharashtra: Dharavi area of Mumbai; a resident of the area who had tested positive for COVID-19 lost his life at Sion Hospital yesterday. The deceased person had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had a co-morbid condition of renal failure.

Tamil Nadu: Villivakkam Vegetable Market has been shifted temporarily to the Villivakkam Bus Station in Chennai to ensure social distancing among sellers and customers in view of the coronavirus pandemic

National Cadet Corps (NCC) issues guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and functioning of various agencies involved in battling the coronavirus pandemic: Ministry of Defence

Increase of 131 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1965 in India (including 1764 active cases, 151 cured/discharged/migrated people and 50 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Mumbai: Sai Hospital Chembur completely sealed and Saifee Hospital, Jaslok Hospital, Bhabha Hospital and Hinduja Hospital partially affected due to exposure to COVID-19 patients.

A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient lost his life today morning. He had a history of travel to Sri Lanka and was admitted to SSG Hospital, Vadodara on 19 March. 4 members of his family have also tested positive for the virus and are undergoing treatment: S Agarwal, Vadodara Collector

Kerala: Strawberry and carrot growers face problems in selling their produces in the Munnar area of Idukki due to the coronavirus lockdown. "Strawberry is mostly sold in retail markets that are shut due to lockdown," said Arul Mani, a recipient of Best Strawberry Farmer Award.

Three more positive COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra: Two in Pune and one in Buldhana. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state climbs to 338: Maharashtra Health Department

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy

A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for #COVID19 has lost his life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh: Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer

Many private schools are sending messages to students' parents to deposit school fee. It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees in such times. All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during #CoronavirusLockdown in Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor for undertaking screening of a large number of personnel at the entry gates of the yard, reducing the load on the security sentries at the gate. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy

One more COVID-19 positive case in Manipur who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at two. Some are at quarantine centers and under observation: N Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur

The United States of America to begin a steady flow of flights out of New Delhi and Mumbai as part of repatriation efforts to return US citizens to their native country from India. The US operated a flight on Wednesday that took some 170 US citizens from India: G Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs, US State Department

Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NACCO Robotics: Ventilators that we are developing will cost less than Rs 50,000. It is not a full-fledged ventilator. It has features that are for COVID-19 patients specifically.

Maharashtra: Engineers at Nocca Robotics Pvt. Ltd., a start-up in Pune are developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NACCO Robotics says, "Our objective is to build a portable ventilator."

A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community. At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to create religious divisions it will be strongly dealt with: Kerala CM on Thursday

Nine new positive cases reported in Rajasthan: One from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu each, while seven from Ramganj in Jaipur. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan hikes to 129: Rajasthan Health Department